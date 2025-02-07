Fewer players will be banned this season following a revamp of the RFL’s disciplinary system.

At a briefing today (Friday) the governing body confirmed its new points-based disciplinary format has been revised following negative feedback from clubs and fans after it was leaked last month. The main change sees all players begin 2025 on zero points, rather than totals being carried over from last season, which was the initial proposal.

Also, when an offence adds points to a player’s record leading to either a fine or a suspension, the number of points for that offence will be reduced by 50 per cent. The RFL say this is “to recognise that the player has previously served a sanction, however there remains a percentage of points on the player’s record to acknowledge that they have committed previous misconduct”.

Wigan Warriors' Harry Smith is sent-off late in last year's defeat at Leeds Rhinos. Players dismissed in matches will have fewer points added to their disciplinary tally than those who aren't sent-off for the same grade of offence. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

The sport’s compliance manager Gavin Wild revealed if the new system had been in use last season, the total number of matches missed through suspension would have been reduced from 361 to 119. Offences will now be graded from A-E - rather A-F as previously – and the two most serious categories, D and E, will still incur an immediate suspension. But the governing body insist the changes will reduce the number of players being suspended for relatively minor offences, unless they are consistent offenders.

Beginning on January 1, points will be accumulated over a 12-month period and all points will remain on players’ records for one year. Grade B offences from 2024 will now be ranked as A under the new system, with C becoming B and so on. Grade A offences carry a one-point penalty, with three points for B offences, five for C and 12 for D. Grade E offences result in an immediate referral to an operational rules tribunal, with a tariff to begin at a six-match suspension.

Players will be fined for any grade A, B or C offence that leaves them with five points or fewer. Any offence taking their points tally to between six and 11 points will result in a one-match suspension, with an additional fine if they have nine-11 points. Reaching 12 points – the penalty for a single grade D offence – will result in a two-match suspension, with an additional fine for 15-17 points and a three-match suspension kicking in at 18 points.

There will be a fine in addition to a three-match ban when players reach 21-23 points, with a four-match ban from 24-29 points (and an additional fine for 27-29), a five-match ban for 30-35, a six-match ban for 36-38, a seven-match ban for 39-41 and bans will increase by one match for every three points from then on, with an automatic fine for any offence resulting in a player having a tally of 33 points or more.

Any unsuccessful appeal against a charge of grades A-D will automatically incur five penalty points to the player’s record. A player charged with on-field misconduct who has been dismissed in the first half of a match will receive two points fewer on their record than the stipulated penalty for the charge – so a player dismissed for a Grade D offence in the first half of a match would receive 10 penalty points rather than 12. Dismissal in the second half would mean a one-point readjustment.

Players will be able to count up to two pre-season fixtures towards any suspension. Reserves matches will count towards a ban if they occur on a weekend when the player’s club does not have a senior fixture.