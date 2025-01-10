Club reveals major change to rugby league disciplinary process as 'points system' introduced

By Peter Smith
Published 10th Jan 2025, 20:15 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2025, 21:48 GMT
A major change has been made to rugby league’s controversial disciplinary system.

A points-based format has replaced the former method of punishing players found guilty of on-field misconduct. That will avoid immediate bans for minor offences, but mean sanctions get tougher the more times a player is charged and found or pleads guilty.

Points will be deducted from the punishment if a player is sent-off, but failed appeals will lead to their tally being increased. The overhaul has been revealed by Betfred League One club Keighley Cougars after their player Brad England was charged by the RFL’s match review panel with ‘grade D reckless physical contact with a match official’ during a Christmas fixture at Bradford Bulls.

Wigan Warriors' Harry Smith is sent off during the champions' defeat at Leeds Rhinos last August. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.Wigan Warriors' Harry Smith is sent off during the champions' defeat at Leeds Rhinos last August. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.
Twelve points were added to his disciplinary record from the previous system, taking him to 18 under the totting-up procedure and leading to a three-match ban. The RFL have not confirmed or commented on the change, but according to Cougars’ website, grade A offences will add one point to a player’s record, with three for grade B, five for grade C and 12 for grade D.

Players facing a grade E charge will be called to appear before a disciplinary tribunal which will decide the appropriate punishment. The points tariff is as follows: zero-two points - no further action; three-five - fine; six-eight - one-match suspension; nine-11 - one-match suspension and fine; 12-14 - two-match suspension; 15-17 - two-match suspension and fine; 18-20 - three-match suspension; 21-23 - three-match suspension and fine; 24-26 - four-match suspension; 27-29 four-match suspension and fine; 30-32 five-match suspension; 33-35 - five-match suspension and fine; 36-38 - six-match suspension and fine; 39-41 - seven-match suspension and fine; 42-44 - eight-match suspension and fine; 45-47 - nine-match suspension and fine; 48-50 - 10-match suspension and fine; 51-53 - 11-match suspension and fine; 54-plus - minimum 12-match suspension and fine.

Cougars say players will automatically be referred to an operational rules tribunal once they reach 24 points or more. The tribunal will “determine the appropriate sanction which can range from match suspension(s), points allocation to a players record and/or monetary fines.” Keighley’s explanation added: “There are some aggravating and mitigating factors in the new system. Where an opponent is removed from the field of play and unable to return because of charged misconduct, [it] will constitute an additional three points being allocated to that player’s disciplinary record. Where a player is charged with on-field misconduct, but has been dismissed in the first half [that] will constitute a removal of two points from a player’s disciplinary record.

“Where a player is charged with on-field misconduct, but has been dismissed in the second half [that] will constitute a removal of one point from a player’s disciplinary record. In the unlikely event a player does not have enough points on their disciplinary should points be removed, for example where a player is charged with a Grade A offence (one disciplinary point), but was dismissed in the first half (removal of two disciplinary points) and they have zero disciplinary points on their disciplinary record, their disciplinary record will restart at zero disciplinary points on their disciplinary record.”

Failed appeals against a grade A to D charge will result in five points automatically being added to the points from the initial charge. So, if a player who receives a Grade A offence and is issued with one point on top of his current clean record unsuccessfully challenges the penalty notice, he or she will have six points added to their record, leading to a one-game suspension.

Points will remain on the record for 12 months. The article on Cougars’ website added: “The RFL feels this is a reasonable and proportionate measure to deter players and clubs from advancing challenges in certain circumstances. A player’s points would be removed 12 months after the date the charge came into effect.”

