How do you make a Leeds Rhinos fan depressed? Start the season.

For the seventh time in 10 years, Rhinos kicked off their Betfred Super League campaign with a defeat, losing 14-12 to promoted Wakefield Trinity. It was a bitter blow after a positive pre-season. Here’s five talking points.

1: Writing in 1871 about military strategy, Prussian Field Marshall Helmuth von Moltke claimed “no plan survives first contact with the enemy”. Rhinos found that out in round one.

A disappointed Brodie Croft after Leeds Rhinos' loss to Wakefield Trinity. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

After looking in good shape during two pre-season games and a Challenge Cup tie against Wests Warriors, Rhinos were undone in their first competitive match against full-time opposition. Much of the optimism built up among fans since training began in November evaporated between the 22nd and 32nd minutes as Trinity, who were very good, especially defensively, ran in three tries - and had another disallowed - to build a 14-0 lead.

After that, Rhinos had enough of the ball and territory to pull the game from the fire, but managed only two touchdowns - in the final minute of each half - and overall there wasn’t much obvious difference between this side and the 2024 one. The old issues of a lack of go-forward in the middle, too many errors and disappointing last tackle plays all resurfaced.

A big improvement is needed. Coach Brad Arthur was quickly in and out of his post-match press conference and the players were a long time emerging from the changing rooms. They are likely to be in for a tough week.

2: It won’t be a case of back to the drawing board. Arthur isn’t going to scrap three months’ work on the strength of one result, but Leeds need to get off the mark sooner than later and Saturday’s visit to Salford Red Devils is already a big game.

Ash Handley is wearing number four for Leeds Rhinos this season, but could a return to the wing be on the cards? Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Before a ball was kicked there didn’t seem to be much between a host of teams tipped to finish anywhere from fourth to 10th, which includes Leeds. So losing first up at home to another side in that category is a poor result, but it’s a long campaign and Saturday’s result won’t determine where Leeds finish. It was more damaging for the feelgood factor which had built up during pre-season. Rhinos’ marketing people did an excellent job attracting a crowd of more than 15,000 on a miserable Saturday afternoon in February, but - as Arthur admitted afterwards - the fans deserved better.

3: One potential change could be to move Ash Handley back into his familiar wing role. Arthur has made it clear he was planning to use Leeds’ co-captain - and reigning player of the year - at centre this season, even before Maika Sivo was signed to play wing.

But Sivo’s season-long knee injury has disrupted things and Handley now finds himself playing alongside a rookie winger in Riley Lumb, which obviously wasn’t the pre-season plan. That and adjusting to a new position isn’t ideal.

Lumb and Alfie Edgell, who is another wing option, are outstanding prospects, but both aged 20 and inexperienced at Super League level. It would be a big ask to expect them to do a full season, which, presumably, is why Ethan Clark-Wood has been brought in from Australia.

It’ll be a surprise if Arthur makes a quick change and a good win at Salford would put a different slant on things, but Handley on the wing and Clark-Wood or Jake Connor at centre may be the way forward.

4: The Wakefield game was the first time Leeds have played a Super League fixture without Jarrod O’Connor since April, 2022. He was named in the initial squad, following the knee injury he suffered on Boxing Day, but wasn’t quite ready to play.

He was certainly missed. Hooker Andy Ackers can - and did - play the full-80, but having O’Connor on the bench gives Leeds an option to change things around, because of his ability to operate at nine or 13. The 23-year-old - now remarkably in his sixth season as part of Rhinos’ first team squad - is probably the most under-rated player at the club and it’ll be a boost if, as expected, he returns this weekend.

5: Morgan Gannon’s return to Super League action was a positive from an otherwise disappointing afternoon. The 21-year-old second-rower missed the whole of last year through concussion, but made an impact as a second half substitute.

He had two good chances to score and probably should have made one of them count, but - considering how long he’s been on the sidelines - he looked strong and sharp, has added some size since he last played and, if he can stay fit, looks set for a big year.