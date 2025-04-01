A former Hunslet RLFC coach has returned to the English game following time working in Australia.

Kilshaw, who had a brief spell at Toowoomba Rugby League outfit Oakey Bears, in Queensland, will be in charge for the first time when Cougars play host to Swinton on Sunday. In December, 2024, Kilshaw was handed a three-month coaching ban, suspended for a year, after an RFL investigation into claims he urged his Swinton players to target Widnes Vikings forward Nick Gregon’s injured shoulder during a game last season.

A statement on Cougars’ website said: “Alan has all the attributes and knowledge of the UK game to take this group and club forward. It has been a rocky start to the 2025 season and we, more than most, are not happy with how things are shaping out on the field, but there’s plenty of time to get things right. With the group of players we have at the club, we are sure we will be fighting towards the back end of the season when it really matters. We thank Jordie Hedges for stepping in as interim head-coach. [He] has held himself impeccably and to the highest of standards [and] now reverts back to his role as assistant-coach.”