FORMER COACH Alan Kilshaw says he is leaving Hunslet RLFC in a better position than when he joined the club in July, 2021.

Alan Kilshaw has left Hunslet to take charge of Swinton Lions. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Kilshaw will take charge of Betfred Championship side Swinton Lions next term, with ex-Keighley Cougars assistant-boss Dean Muir replacing him in the Hunslet hot seat.

Warrington-based Kilshaw steered Hunslet to second place in Betfred League One this year, but successive play-off defeats shattered their promotion dream.

“The whole experience at Hunslet has been a very enjoyable one for me,” Kilshaw said. “I’m delighted Hunslet are in a better place - on and off the field - than when I arrived.

Completing an unbeaten league campaign at South Leeds Stadium this year was Alan Kilshaw's proudest achievement as Hunslet coach. Picture by Chris Mangnall/SWpix.com.

“That remains the case despite the disappointment of us not reaching the promotion play-off Grand Final. That’s sport, things don’t always go the way you want and happy endings aren’t guaranteed.”

Kilshaw selected this year’s unbeaten home league campaign as his proudest achievement. He said: “We picked up some major scalps along the way and inflicted the only defeat on champions Dewsbury.

“Although Keighley enjoyed a 100 per cent record in lifting the title in 2022, we accounted for them in the Challenge Cup that year and it’s well-documented, even in their own camp, that they only beat us in the Good Friday league fixture at the South Leeds Stadium through a late try that arose through a clear forward pass.”

He added: “My worst moment at Hunslet is how it ended, with the defeat by North Wales, which didn’t just involve the game itself.

On-loan Oli Burton was recalled by Batley before Hunslet's play-off loss to North Wales. Picture by Paul Johnson/Hunslet RLFC.

“The week started brilliantly for me personally, when my partner Hannah gave birth to Beau Isaac, but gradually deteriorated on the rugby front.

“We were already without injured forwards Harvey Hallas and Lewis Wray before Myles Lawford had his teeth knocked out training with his parent club Bradford.

“Oli Burton was then recalled by Batley and Johnny Campbell had to pull out on the Friday with a leg injury And, in the game itself, stand-in half-back Fraser Stroud had to come off in the early stages with concussion.”

But Kilshaw stressed: “My abiding memory of Hunslet will be of working with a great group of people on and off the field and especially of enjoying training with the players, assistant-coaches Ryan Jackson and Danny Burton and the rest of the backroom staff.

“It’s a great club with a bright future, I like to think I’ve made a significant contribution and I wish my successor Dean Muir all the best .”

Chairman Kenny Sykes paid tribute to Kilshaw. He said: “On behalf of the club, I'd like to thank Alan for all of his hard work and effort.