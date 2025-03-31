Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There has been a rush for tickets to this year’s Ashes Test at Leeds Rhinos’ AMT Headingley Stadium after the first batch went on sale this morning.

The RFL today (Monday) began emailing customers who have purchased England tickets over the past decade, giving them 48 hours to secure their place. Rhinos’ stadium will stage the third and final Test between England and Australia, on Saturday, November 8.

The series kicks off at Wembley on Saturday, October 25, with Everton Football Club’s new – and yet to be opened – Bramley Moore Dock, in Liverpool, hosting the second game a week later. The 48-hour priority window for previous customers applies to all three matches.

Leeds Rhinos' Harry Newman could represent England against Australia at Headingley this autumn. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Tickets for the first Ashes series since 2003 will go on general sale from 10am on Monday, April 14 and - with a capacity of around 19,500 - the game in Leeds is already on course for a full house. Around 40,000 fans have pre-registered for Ashes tickets since the series was confirmed last week.

An RFL insider said tickets for the potential series decider are “flying off the shelves”. The decision to stage a game at Headingley was controversial, because of the stadium’s limited capacity, but the RFL were keen for one match to be hosted by a rugby league - rather than football - ground. It effectively guarantees a sell-out, whatever the outcome of the previous two games and the RFL are also hopeful ‘house full’ signs at Headingley will generate more demand for the Tests at Wembley and Everton.