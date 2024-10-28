Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield has given his backing to a unique hybrid-rugby game at AMT Headingley next month.

A new version of rugby, the 745 Game, combining rules from league and union, will be staged at the stadium on Sunday, February 17 in aid of motor neurone disease (MND) causes. Sinfield will be at the fixture, along with England rugby union icon Jonny Wilkinson.

Former Rhinos and England stars including Keith Senior, Adrian Morley, Luke Gale, Paul McShane, Ryan Bailey, Danny McGuire and Gareth Ellis are set to represent a league 13, taking on a union side featuring the likes of Danny Cipriani, Billy Twelvetrees, Matt Banahan, Jordan Crane, Tom Youngs and Tom Wood.

The concept was the brainchild of Rob Burrow and ex-union ace Ed Slater, who was diagnosed with MND two years ago. The 745 name comes from the numbers worn by Burrow, who died in June, Slater and Scottish rugby union hero Doddie Weir.

Former Leeds Rhinos captain Kevin Sinfield, left, at Headingley with his ex-teammate and current club director Jamie Jones-Buchanan. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Sinfield, now a member of the England rugby union coaching staff, will speak to corporate guests before the match. He said: “I think the concept for the game is absolutely brilliant and it’s lovely that everyone has pulled together to make sure Rob’s last project is realised.

“Unfortunately, because I set off on our next fundraising challenge on December 1, I can’t be involved on the pitch, but I will be there and am looking forward to chatting to guests before the game, especially about the great work Ed Slater is doing and sharing memories of Rob and Doddie. I think it speaks volumes about how special all three are that so many players, including myself and Jonny, are ready to do whatever it takes to support this game.”