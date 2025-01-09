Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Leeds Rhinos star Richie Myler has been appointed chief executive at Hull FC.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Myler left Rhinos in November, 2023, to join Betfred Championship side York Knights. He retired as a player last April – after just three appearances – because of a long-term elbow injury and immediately returned to Betfred Super League as Hull’s director of rugby.

The 34-year-old, who will combine his existing and new roles, said: “I am delighted to take on the role of chief executive of such a prestigious club. We have assembled an experienced team within our performance department who are already making some great strides throughout pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull FC director of rugby and chief executive Richie Myler. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“I feel confident in the progress they have made, which allows me to be able to spend more time and energy focused on other areas of the business. As we venture into a new era, it’s vital everyone associated with the club - the board, players, staff, supporters and partners - pull together in the same direction to drive this club back to where we belong.

“We are well aware the path ahead of us will not be easy, but I feel we have a group of experienced individuals across the club that really care about restoring pride and passion in our badge.”

Myler’s former Rhinos teammate Aidan Sezer was this week confirmed as Hull’s captain for the new season. The club was taken over last autumn by Andrew Thirkill - who was previously president at Rhinos - and David Hood, chairman of Leeds-Bradford Airport-based aviation company Multiflight.

Myler joined Rhinos from Catalans Dragons in 2018. He made 133 appearances for Leeds and was man of the match in their 2020 Challenge Cup final win against Salford Red Devils.