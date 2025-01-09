Ex-Leeds Rhinos Challenge Cup hero takes new key role at Hull FC

By Peter Smith
Published 9th Jan 2025, 18:00 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2025, 18:20 GMT
Former Leeds Rhinos star Richie Myler has been appointed chief executive at Hull FC.

Myler left Rhinos in November, 2023, to join Betfred Championship side York Knights. He retired as a player last April – after just three appearances – because of a long-term elbow injury and immediately returned to Betfred Super League as Hull’s director of rugby.

The 34-year-old, who will combine his existing and new roles, said: “I am delighted to take on the role of chief executive of such a prestigious club. We have assembled an experienced team within our performance department who are already making some great strides throughout pre-season.

Hull FC director of rugby and chief executive Richie Myler. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“I feel confident in the progress they have made, which allows me to be able to spend more time and energy focused on other areas of the business. As we venture into a new era, it’s vital everyone associated with the club - the board, players, staff, supporters and partners - pull together in the same direction to drive this club back to where we belong.

“We are well aware the path ahead of us will not be easy, but I feel we have a group of experienced individuals across the club that really care about restoring pride and passion in our badge.”

Myler’s former Rhinos teammate Aidan Sezer was this week confirmed as Hull’s captain for the new season. The club was taken over last autumn by Andrew Thirkill - who was previously president at Rhinos - and David Hood, chairman of Leeds-Bradford Airport-based aviation company Multiflight.

Myler joined Rhinos from Catalans Dragons in 2018. He made 133 appearances for Leeds and was man of the match in their 2020 Challenge Cup final win against Salford Red Devils.

