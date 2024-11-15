Ex-Leeds Rhinos, Castleford & Wakefield ace Luke Gale on 745 Game, partnering Danny McGuire & rugby union link
The fixture sees teams of league and union greats clash in a new hybrid version of rugby, with proceeds going to motor neurone disease causes. The concept was devised by Rhinos legend Rob Burrow, who died in June, alongside fellow MND sufferer Ed Slater, a former Gloucester and Leicester Tigers player.
For Gale, it is a chance to help out a cause close to his heart - and play alongside Danny McGuire, another Rhinos legend who is now coach of Castleford Tigers. Gale came through Rhinos’ youth system, but - with McGuire and Burrow established as first-choice half-backs - left without playing a first team game. Spells at Doncaster, Harlequins and Bradford Bulls led to him joining Castleford in 2015 and he was Betfred Super League’s Man of Steel two years later.
He rejoined Rhinos in 2020 and captained them to Challenge Cup victory that year, before moves to Hull FC, Keighley Cougars and, finally, Wakefield Trinity. Having helped Wakefield to the 1895 Cup, top spot in the Championship and a promotion-sealing Grand Final win, he retired at the end of the 2024 season to become the club’s academy coach.
Gale is adamant his playing days are over, so it took something special to persuade him to dust off his boots. “I am done. I am only coming out [of retirement] for this game,” he insisted. “Phil Daly [Rhinos’ media manager] rang me about two months ago and said there was a hybrid game in memory of Rob Burrow and Doddie Weir and for MND and it was an easy sell. He did also say Danny McGuire would be my half-back partner and that was also an easy sell as well.
“I never got chance to play with Danny so straight away I said I’d do it. There’s some great players from both codes, [including] Danny Cipriani. I am a big fan of his, so going up against him will be good.
“I am really looking forward to the occasion and I hope everyone will get down and support a great cause. Hopefully it can be the first of many, there has been some momentum building and it sounds like it’s going to be a great day.”
Gale reckons the 745 Game could become an annual charity event. “I don’t see why not,” he said. “It has brought so many people together from different codes and that’s what our game is based on, the mates we’ve had and the friendships you build.
“Danny [Cipriani] is living in LA now and he thought he’d never pull on a pair of rugby boots again, but as soon as Ed rang him, it was at the drop of a hat. It’s for Ed and for Rob, that’s why all these great names are showing up and showing their respect.”
The 13-a-side is 40 minutes each way, with full contact and will be refereed by league’s Ben Thaler and Frank Murphy from rugby union. Gale warned: “It always can start as a bit of a kick around, but I’ve seen Kylie [Leuluai, the ex-Rhinos prop who is in the league side] play a few of these and he gets stuck in.
“Whether it’s a game of chess of tiddlywinks, it’s always competitive. It will be in good humour, but I dare say it’ll get competitive. We never want to lose to union lads, never.”
The league side have a training session planned for Saturday and Gale is also hoping to knock some rust off before Sunday’s kick-off. “I started my new role as Wakefield academy coach on Monday morning, straight off holiday and back into it,” he said. “I’ve not put my boots on since the Championship final so I might have to do that and join in with the academy, just to sharpen up the tools for Sunday. I don’t want to get embarrassed.”
So, what are the chances of Gale getting the bug back this weekend and coming out of retirement for Trinity’s 2024 Super League season? He stressed: “It was a decision I kind of made half way through last season.
“I am looking forward to starting coaching, that’s something I really enjoy. A few people have asked me if it’s set in stone and I suppose it definitely is - but Sam Tomkins said that and he’s back.”
Having said that, the door is slightly ajar for a playing comeback. Asked if he had ever fancied a career in the 15-a-side code, Gale revealed: “It was spoken about with my agent Craig Harrison, but I was probably a bit too old at that point.
“I think it would have kind of suited me - not getting stuck in, kicking and passing. When I say that, to be fair I watch Owen Farrell and he does get stuck in. I actually quite enjoy watching it now; back in the day when I used to watch it was just kick and I didn’t really understand it.
“When I watch it now, it’s a lot more free-flowing and I would have liked a go. I might see if any rugby union teams fancy a fly-half for next year! This might be a trial for me.”
