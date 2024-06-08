Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Being named 1895 Cup final man of the match made up for missing out on it in his previous visit to Wembley, Wakefield Trinity’s Luke Gale joked.

Gale won the Ray French Award for his performance in Trinity’s 50-6 thrashing of Sheffield Eagles on Saturday. It was his second Wembley triumph after he captained Leeds Rhinos to Challenge Cup success there against Salford Red Devils in 2020.

“I didn’t think I was outstanding, I think it could have gone to any number of players,” Gale said after Trinity’s huge win. “Shenny [assistant-coach Michael Shenton] said it was because I had orange boots and they noticed me more!

Wakefield Trinity’s lift the 1895 Cup after Victory against Sheffield Eagles. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I was a bit cheesed off that Richie Myler won it in 2020 - I thought if you kick a winning drop goal surely you get the Lance Todd. He got that one and I got this one, but it was a great team performance.”

The Cup final four years ago was played behind closed doors. Gale added: “Whenever you come to Wembley and get a victory it’s fantastic. The last time I came there wasn’t a soul here to celebrate.

“It’s fantastic, the crowd were awesome - there were probably as many as Warrington brought and not far off what Wigan did. Credit to them, they’ve been great all year.”