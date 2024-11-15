Leeds Rhinos legends draw big crowd for 745 Game at Headingley as live stream decision made

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A host of Leeds Rhinos legends are expected to draw a big crowd to AMT Headingley on Sunday.

The stadium will stage the first 745 Game, a hybrid version of rugby combining elements of league and union, to raise money for motor neurone disease (MND) causes. The fixture was the brainchild of Rhinos icon Rob Burrow - who died in June, aged 41 - and fellow MND warrior Ed Slater, a former Gloucester and Leicester Tigers player in the 15-a-side code.

Rhinos old boys Adrian Morley, Anthony Thackeray, Danny McGuire, Darrell Griffin, Ewan Downs, Gareth Ellis, Gary Connolly, Keith Senior, Kyle Leuluai, Luke Ambler, Luke Gale, Matt Diskin, Paul McShane and Scott Murrell are among players set to feature in the league side, against union greats including the likes of Danny Cipriani and Billy Twelvetrees.

Leeds Rhinos legend - and new Castleford Tigers coach - Danny McGuire is set to play in Sunday's 745 Game at AMT Headingley. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Organisers are hoping for a crowd of at least 7,500 for what could become an annual fixture. Tickets - priced from £20 for adults and from £5 for juniors with discounts available for group bookings - are on sale in advance and spectators will be able to pay on the day, when prices rise by £3.

All profits from the game will be donated to support the MND community. Rhinos have stressed the game will not be live-streamed. The possibility of providing live match coverage was considered, but ruled out because of cost and the unavailability of potential broadcasters.

Rugby League squad: Aaron Murphy, Adrian Morley, Anthony Thackeray, Ben Westwood, Bob Beswick, Danny McGuire, Danny Brough, Darrell Griffin, Ewan Downs, Gareth Ellis, Gary Connolly, Jacques O’Neill, Keith Senior, Kyle Wood, Kyle Leuluai, Luke Ambler, Luke Gale, Matt Diskin, Paul McShane, Ryan Atkins, Scott Murrell, Tom Mines, Wayne Goodwin, Wayne Price.

Rugby Union squad: Alex Waller, Andy Forsyth, Anthony Allen, Billy Twelvetrees, Ethan Waller, Danny Cipriani, Dom Waldouck, Finlay Stewart, Geordan Murphy, Graham Kitchener, Guy Thompson, Joe Simpson, Josh Matavesi, Johne Murphy, Kian Stewart, Kyle Trainer, Lee Dickson, Matt Banahan, Matt Cornwell, Matt Garvey, Michael Holford, Micky Young, Paddy McAllister, Phil Dowson, Richard Hibbard, Tom Cruse, Tommy Bell, Tom Youngs, Tom Wood, Tom Johnson.