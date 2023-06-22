The scrum-half joined Trinity from Keighley Cougars at the start of last month, but a groin injury has prevented him playing for his new club.

The 2017 Man of Steel is in Trinity’s initial squad for Friday’s game at Hull KR and, speaking at his preview press conference on Thursday, coach Mark Applegarth said: “ I don't want to tempt fate, but Luke will play, unless there is some sort of major incident between now and then.”

He confirmed: “He has got through training this week and it has been great having him out there organising the team.

Mark Applegarth celebrates Trinity's win over Leeds. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“It was a freak injury, but he seems to be over that, he’s feeling happy and looking good and sharp.”

Wakefield are without the suspended trio of Hugo Salabio, Sam Hewitt and Sam Eseh from the side which picked up its first win of the season against Leeds two weeks ago, plus Kevin Proctor (hamstring injury).

But Liam Hood, Renouf Atoni, Jordan Crowther and Josh Bowden are all back in contention.

Applegarth said the players have been “more relaxed” since breaking their duck, at the 17th attempt, but insisted: “We’re not getting ahead of ourselves. That win has given us a lifeline, but we've still got a gap to close.”

Luke Gale. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Applegarth confirmed French trialists Salabio and Romain Franco will remain with Trinity until the end of this season.

Recent arrival David Fifita has taken Jorge Taufua’s place on Trinity’s overseas quota, following his departure to Bradford Bulls, so none of Wakefield’s injured imports has had to be deregistered.

Hull KR: from Opacic, Kenny-Dowall, Parcell, King, Linnett, Minchella, Litten, Kennedy, Storton, Keinhorst, Lewis, Milnes, Hadley, Senior, Johnson, Luckley, Aydin, C Hall, Walker, Zenon, Yaha.

Kevin Proctor has a hamstring injury. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Wakefield Trinity: from Jowitt, Lineham, Battye, Hood, Ashurst, Pitts, Crowther, Kay, Bowden, Atoni, Kershaw, Smith, Bowes, Windrow, Law, Dagger, Croft, Gale, Shaw, Fifita, Franco.