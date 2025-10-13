Castleford Tigers sign ex-Hull FC ace from Leigh Leopards as former Leeds Rhinos man moves on

Winger Darnell McIntosh has pledged to play his best rugby for Castleford Tigers after joining them from Leigh Leopards.

The Huddersfield Giants academy product, who also played in Betfred Super League for Hull FC, has signed a two-year contract. He vowed: “For me as a player, it's exciting getting to work with someone like [incoming Tigers coach Ryan Carr], who I’ve only heard good things about from other players - both about his coaching style and him as a person.

“With the players already there, it should be a competitive group that can push each other week on week and get the best out of everyone, including myself. I enjoyed my time at Leigh on the field and there are some really good people involved there, but I just felt like I needed a change, both for me as a player and for my family.”

McIntosh worked with Tigers’ director of rugby Chris Chester at Leigh and added: “He knows what I’m about and believes in what I can bring to the club. Having that backing from him drives me and gives me the confidence to play my best rugby and repay that faith.”

New Castleford Tigers signing Darnell McIntosh in action for Leigh Leopards against Warrington Wolves. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Chester said: “I signed Darnell at Leigh so I know what to expect. Darnell’s yardage carries are his biggest strength, he’s very good at getting teams on the front foot and this is certainly an area we have struggled with in 2025. Darnell is excited about the challenge and I know he’s looking forward to working with Ryan and playing in front of the Cas faithful.”

Meanwhile, Tigers have released former Leeds Rhinos prop Muizz Mustapha from the final two years of his contract to “to "pursue playing opportunities elsewhere". Mustapha joined Castleford ahead of the 2023 season and scored three tries in 45 appearances.