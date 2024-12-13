Castlefords Tigers captain Sam Wood. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Castleford Tigers coach Danny McGuire has named a new captain.

McGuire revealed centre Sam Wood will lead the side in the 2025 season. Wood, 27, joined Tigers from Hull KR a year ago, but suffered a long-term shoulder injury during his England debut in the mid-season Test against France in June.

The Dewsbury-born former Huddersfield Giants man described being skipper as “an honour”. He said: “I think if we put the team first and have that mentality we won’t go far wrong because we are building a good foundation this year.

“Everyone is working their socks off, everyone’s buying in, we are all bought in together. We’ve been working hard together and that team-first mentality will take us somewhere this year, I guarantee it.”

McGuire added: “Being a captain, having that responsibility, is a huge accolade. The history and prestige of this club and what this club means to all of us as a team - and everyone in Castleford and the wider community - makes it a huge, huge honour.”

Alex Mellor and George Lawler will be Tigers’ vice-captains and George Griffin, Joe Westerman and Liam Watts form the club’s senior leaders group.