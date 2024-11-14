Ex-Castleford Tigers & Love Island star Jacques O'Neill back in rugby league with new club
The 25-year old has joined Betfred Championship side York Knights, two years after leaving Tigers to feature in hit TV show Love Island. O’Neill played 29 times for Tigers from 2019-2022 before being released from his contract to chase stardom on the small screen.
He returned to Castleford after his departure from Love Island and also had a stint on loan with Sheffield Eagles, but an Achilles injury prevented him getting back on the field. “I’m made up to sign for York,” O’Neill - who joins his former Castleford teammate Paul McShane at the North Yorkshire outfit - said.
“They are a good club with great aspirations and high standards, so I'm looking forward to getting started. Speaking with [chairman] Clint Goodchild and [coach] Mark Applegarth, they seem like great people I can work with coming back to rugby league. I know a couple of the boys already, like Paul McShane. He used to look after me when I was 16, so hopefully it'll change round and I'll look after him now.”
Applegarth reckons O’Neill will be a hit in the Championship. He said: “I remember Jacques when I was head of youth at Wakefield and he was playing at Castleford. He was always a player I knew had potential.
“Obviously he has been away from the game and focussed on some other stuff, but when we first sat down it was very clear he wanted to make his mark in rugby league again and he wanted a bit of direction through that. It’s something myself and Clint Goodchild feel we could offer him.
“He’s coming in for the right reasons, to play rugby league. I’m really looking forward to getting Jacques out there and getting him fit and rugby ready again because when he’s match fit he’s a cracking player. I think he’ll really go well this year.”
