The Castleford Tigers player, who is from Cumbria and lives in Leeds, had been grafting to win back Paige in recent episodes after he kissed Cheyanne Kerr while Paige was away in Casa Amor.

A Love Island spokesperson said: "Jacques has made the decision to leave the Villa. He will explain his reasons to the Islanders during tonight’s episode.

"We fully support his decision and look forward to seeing what’s next for Jacques."

Adam Collard, who first appeared in season four of the show, entered the Villa in last night's episode and had been living up to his “head-turning” reputation.

The Newcastle-raised former personal trainer, who became infamous as a heartbreaker during his time on the show in 2018, has returned on day 35 of series eight.

A text received by Paige Thorne read: “Hi girls, I heard you’re all alone in the villa so I’m on my way. See you soon, Adam.”

The pair were later seen cosying up by the pool together discussing “boyfriend material” and the need to “train boys up” to be in a relationship.

“I do not need this in the mix,” Paige later confessed in the beach hut.

Her fellow contestants remarked on how happy Paige seemed while talking to Adam, shortly after his entrance, saying that Jacques was sure to be “so intimidated” by the new arrival.

Viewers were shocked to hear the news.

One tweeted: "JACQUES HAS LEFT THE VILLAAAAAA omg if this was bc of Adam.....legendary status."

Another added: "Luca will be so heartbroken first Liam and now Jacques his best mate."