News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
1 hour ago Craig Revel Horwood replaces Paul O’Grady in Annie musical
3 hours ago Celebs, dogs & hundreds of fans line streets to mourn Paul O’Grady
3 hours ago Tesco open first ever pub to celebrate King Charles coronation
3 hours ago Cost of living payments will start to land in bank accounts next week
4 hours ago EasyJet issues cancellation warning to Brits travelling to Italy

From Love Island to the Jungle: reality TV star Jacques O'Neill heading back to Castleford Tigers

Love Island star Jacques O’Neill has re-signed for Castleford Tigers on a contract until the end of this season.

By Peter Smith
Published 20th Apr 2023, 19:30 BST- 1 min read

O’Neill, 23, scored three tries in 29 games for Castleford from 2019-2021 before quitting rugby league to appear on the hit ITV reality show.

He will rejoin Tigers on May 2, after completing work commitments and said: “I just can’t wait to be back playing the sport I love again and being back around the ground with the boys.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Hopefully, in the near future I’ll be back playing competitive rugby again because it’s been what I’ve been thinking about doing since I came out of Love Island.

Jacques O'Neill in 2021. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.Jacques O'Neill in 2021. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.
Jacques O'Neill in 2021. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“I’ve always wanted to play rugby again. It has never been the case that I didn’t want to come back to it. It’s what I’ve loved doing since I was a child.

“To be able to run out at a packed-out Jungle again will be a bit mad. I absolutely can’t wait to get started!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coach Andy Last believes the hooker’s return will strengthen Tigers’ squad. He said: “He’s a player I spent a little bit of time with before his appearance on Love Island. He’s a bubbly character and I’ve had the privilege of coaching against him.

“He’s very aggressive and he moves quickly. When he’s fit and he’s on the field he can influence a game. He has got qualities I like in a player so I’m looking forward to having Jacques on board.”

Jacques O'Neill, left, with Tigers' Niall Evalds, before a game at the Jungle in Apil last year. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Jacques O'Neill, left, with Tigers' Niall Evalds, before a game at the Jungle in Apil last year. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Jacques O'Neill, left, with Tigers' Niall Evalds, before a game at the Jungle in Apil last year. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Related topics:Love IslandCastleford TigersCastlefordITV