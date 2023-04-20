O’Neill, 23, scored three tries in 29 games for Castleford from 2019-2021 before quitting rugby league to appear on the hit ITV reality show.

He will rejoin Tigers on May 2, after completing work commitments and said: “I just can’t wait to be back playing the sport I love again and being back around the ground with the boys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hopefully, in the near future I’ll be back playing competitive rugby again because it’s been what I’ve been thinking about doing since I came out of Love Island.

Jacques O'Neill in 2021. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“I’ve always wanted to play rugby again. It has never been the case that I didn’t want to come back to it. It’s what I’ve loved doing since I was a child.

“To be able to run out at a packed-out Jungle again will be a bit mad. I absolutely can’t wait to get started!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coach Andy Last believes the hooker’s return will strengthen Tigers’ squad. He said: “He’s a player I spent a little bit of time with before his appearance on Love Island. He’s a bubbly character and I’ve had the privilege of coaching against him.

“He’s very aggressive and he moves quickly. When he’s fit and he’s on the field he can influence a game. He has got qualities I like in a player so I’m looking forward to having Jacques on board.”