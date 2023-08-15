Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Castleford Tigers' Love Island star Jacques O’Neill joins Championship club

Castleford Tigers hooker Jacques O’Neill has made a surprise loan move into the Betfred Championship.
By Peter Smith
Published 15th Aug 2023, 09:45 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 09:46 BST

O’Neill has joined Sheffield Eagles on an initial two-week deal, which could be extended until the end of this season.

The 24-year-old made 29 appearances for Castleford from 2019-2022 before quitting rugby league to star in the ITV reality show.

He returned to Tigers in April, on a contract until the end of this season, but has yet to play a senior game in his second spell.

O’Neill said: “For me, it’s good to be in a different environment and back playing rugby. I need to get back on the field, that’s the most important thing for me.”

