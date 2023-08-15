Castleford Tigers' Love Island star Jacques O’Neill joins Championship club
Castleford Tigers hooker Jacques O’Neill has made a surprise loan move into the Betfred Championship.
O’Neill has joined Sheffield Eagles on an initial two-week deal, which could be extended until the end of this season.
The 24-year-old made 29 appearances for Castleford from 2019-2022 before quitting rugby league to star in the ITV reality show.
He returned to Tigers in April, on a contract until the end of this season, but has yet to play a senior game in his second spell.
O’Neill said: “For me, it’s good to be in a different environment and back playing rugby. I need to get back on the field, that’s the most important thing for me.”