Six disciplinary charges have been issued following last weekend’s Betfred Super League Grand Final, with a player on each side being banned.

Wigan Warriors hooker Brad O’Neill was suspended for two games after the RFL’s match review panel charged him with a grade D dangerous throw. He received 12 penalty points, taking his tally for the past year to 13.

Players can count two pre-season games towards any ban, so O’Neill is likely to be available for the start of the 2026 campaign. Hull KR scored two tries during O’Neill’s spell off the field, en-route to a 24-6 win which completed a clean sweep of available trophies.

Wigan Warriors' Brad O'Neill is sin-binned during the Grand Final loss to Hull KR. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Hull KR prop Jared Warea-Hargreaves - who was cleared to play in the final after winning an appeal against a three-match ban - picked up two separate suspensions. He was stood down for two games for a grade B shoulder charge which earned him three penalty points, taking his tally to 14. And a grade A charge of ‘other contrary behaviour’ led to another point and an additional two-match suspension. That’s unlikely to spoil the former New Zealand Test ace’s celebrations as he retired following the Old Trafford victory.

Wigan skipper Liam Farrell was charged with separate grade A offences of head contact and late contact on a passer. He received one penalty point for each, leading to no further action on the first charge and a fine for the second. Teammate Adam Keighran was fined after receiving one point for a grade A charge of other contrary behaviour which took his tally for the past 12 months to five.