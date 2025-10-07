Verdict reached after Hull KR appeal Jared Waerea-Hargreaves ban for Grand Final v Wigan Warriors

A verdict has been reached in Hull KR star Jared Waerea-Hargreaves’ appeal against a Grand Final ban.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former New Zealand Test prop was suspended for three matches after the RFL’s match review panel charged him with grade C head contact in last Saturday’s Betfred Super League semi-final defeat of St Helens. He was handed eight penalty points, taking his total over the past 12 months to 19.

The suspension would have ended the career of the 36-year-old who is retiring after Saturday’s Grand Final against Wigan Warriors. However, an operational rules tribunal this evening (Tuesday) upheld the player’s not guilty plea and the ban was overturned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull KR's Jared Waerea-Hargreave is tackled by Matty Lees, of St Helens, during last weekend's Super League semi-final. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Even a reduction in grading to A would have kept Waerea-Hargreaves out of the title decider under the sport’s penalty points totting up procedure, but the not guilty verdict means he is free to play. The charge followed an alleged high tackle on Jon Bennison in the first half of last weekend’s tie.

The Saints man failed a head injury assessment and missed the rest of the game. The incident was not penalised by referee Liam Moore, who will be in charge at Old Trafford on Saturday.