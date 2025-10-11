Super League Grand Final: Hull KR crowned champions after thrashing Wigan Warriors
The final scoreline of reflected the Robins’ dominance as they ended Wigan’s two-year reign and completed the domestic treble after earlier winning the Betfred Challenge Cup and league leaders’ shield. Stand-off Mikey Lewis won the Rob Burrow award as man of the match in front of a crowd of 68,853, the best at Old Trafford since 2017.
Wigan were poor, making a series of errors throughout. They could have been 12-0 up, but found themselves 10-0 down inside half an hour.
Liam Farrell dropped the ball with the line at his mercy and Bevan French knocked-on trying to touch down from Liam Marshall’s kick. Referee Liam Moore’s on-field decision of try was overturned by video official Jack Smith.
The game turned on an incident in the 17th minute when Wigan hooker Brad O’Neill was sin-binned for a dangerous tackle on Tyrone May. The Robins scored twice against 12 man, with Lewis weaving over for a superb solo effort in the set from the penalty, which Arthur Mourgue converted, then Joe Burgess diving over at the corner, though ex-Leeds man Rhyse Martin couldn’t add the extras.
Adam Keighran cut the gap with a penalty after the half-time hooter and Jai Field set up a try for Harry Smith early in the second period. At that stage the game was in the balance, but Martin settled Hull KR’s nerves with a penalty goal and converted when Jez Litten crossed. Two minutes from time Smith’s pass was intercepted by Burgess for the Robins’ fourth try and Martin completed the scoring with his kick.
Hull KR: Morgue, Davies, Hiku, Gildart, Burgess, Lewis, May, Sue, McIlorum, Waerea-Hargreaves, Hadley, Batchelor, Minchella. Subs Litten, Luckley, Whitbread, Martin.
Wigan Warriors: Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, Byrne, O’Neill, Thompson, Walters, Farrell, Ellis. Subs Havard, Nsemba, Mago, Leeming.
Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan). Attendance: 68,853.