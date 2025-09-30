Chris Kendall to referee Super League semi-final despite try controversy in Leeds Rhinos defeat

Friday’s play-off semi-final between Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards will be refereed by Chris Kendall.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Huddersfield-based official has been appointed despite an error in last week’s elimination tie which saw Leeds Rhinos beaten 16-14 by St Helens. Trailing by eight points with around six minutes remaining, Saints got back in the game through a converted touchdown from Jon Bennison which was awarded when video referee Kendall overruled the on-field decision of ‘no try’.

Though one television angle appeared to show Bennison had put the ball down on the line, others suggested it was grounded short. Video officials need clear evidence to go against the match referee’s call. In a statement yesterday (Monday), an RFL spokesman admitted: “In conversations with Leeds, Phil [Bentham, head of referees] has confirmed that while the decision to allow the try was consistent with replays viewed before making the decision, viewing another angle would have changed that position.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referee Chris Kendall. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Saints went on to grab a winning try after the hooter sounded, leaving Rhinos distraught. Earlier this season, Aaron Moore was given the following week off after Bentham admitted he made a “clear error” as video ref for a game between Castleford Tigers and Wigan. Apologising to Tigers, Bentham said: “It’s important the sport knows we do accept accountability when there’s been a clear error. We will continue to work, week in, week out, in detail to avoid these errors in decision-making.”

Liam Moore will be in the middle for Hull KR’s home semi-final against Saints on Saturday with Jack Smith - who was last Saturday’s referee at AMT Headingley - on video duty. Tom Grant, from Leeds, is the video official for the game at Wigan and has been appointed to referee Sunday’s Betfred Championship Grand Final between York Knights and Toulouse Olympique.