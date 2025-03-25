Castleford Tigers coach Danny McGuire has named a 20-man squad for Thursday’s visit of Hull FC.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

Hull coach John Cartwright has made two changes to the 21 announced ahead of last Thursday’s win at Wakefield Trinity. Centre Zak Hardaker (calf muscle) and second-row Jed Cartwright (hamstring) are ruled out because of injury and are replaced in the initial squad by outside-back Davy Litten and forward Will Kirby.