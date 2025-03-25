Castleford Tigers v Hull FC squads named as key forwards join injury list
Tigers are without second-rower Jeremiah Simbiken who suffered a hamstring injury early in the first half of last Saturday’s 26-4 home defeat by Catalans Dragons. The other player to drop out from the 21 for that game is forward George Hill, who was 18th man. He has joined Salford Red Devils on loan. Centre Josh Hodson has been recalled to the initial squad.
Hull coach John Cartwright has made two changes to the 21 announced ahead of last Thursday’s win at Wakefield Trinity. Centre Zak Hardaker (calf muscle) and second-row Jed Cartwright (hamstring) are ruled out because of injury and are replaced in the initial squad by outside-back Davy Litten and forward Will Kirby.
Castleford Tigers’ 20-man squad is: Tex Hoy, Zac Cini, Sam Wood, Innes Senior, Daejarn Asi, Rowan Milnes, Liam Horne, George Lawler, Alex Mellor, Joe Westerman, Judah Rimbu, George Griffin, Cain Robb, Josh Hodson, Muizz Mustapha, Sylvester Namo, Josh Simm, Jenson Windley, Dan Okora, Brad Singleton.
Hull FC’s 21 is: Jordan Rapana, Ed Chamberlain, Tom Briscoe, Aidan Sezer, Herman Ese’ese, Amir Bourouh, Jordan Lane, John Asiata, Cade Cust, Jack Ashworth, Brad Fash, Davy Litten, Lewis Martin, Logan Moy, Hugo Salabio, Will Kirby, Will Hutchison, Lloyd Kemp, Sam Eseh, Liam Knight, Liam Watts.
