The panel studied every tackle in all six games in Betfred Super League round five and players from half a dozen clubs were charged. That included two from Leeds Rhinos’ home win against Wigan Warriors on Saturday and a similar number involved in Castleford Tigers’ loss to Catalans Dragons at the Jungle the same day.
One player received enough penalty points to pick up an immediate ban. Under a new system introduced this year, grade A offences carry a one-point penalty, with three points for B offences, five for C and 12 for D. Grade E offences result in an immediate referral to an operational rules tribunal, with a tariff to begin at a six-match suspension.
Any offence taking a player’s points tally for the year to between six and 11 points will result in a one-match suspension. Reaching 12 points – the penalty for a single grade D offence – will result in a two-match suspension and a three-match suspension kicks in at 18 points.
A four-match ban will be enforced when a player reaches 24-29 points, a five-match ban for 30-35, a six-match ban for 36-38, a seven-match ban for 39-41 and bans will increase by one match for every three points from then on. Here’s the latest list of charges. The panel will meet again later this week to study matches from the Championship, League One and academy.
