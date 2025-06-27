Castleford Tigers signing Joe Stimson set for debut v Wigan Warriors as Danny McGuire makes 'attack' vow

Australian signing Joe Stimson will make his Castleford Tigers debut at home to Wigan Warriors tomorrow.

Stimson joined Tigers at the start of the week and has impressed enough in training to earn a rapid call into Betfred Super League action, coach Danny McGuire confirmed. “He has been really good,” McGuire said at his weekly preview press conference today (Friday).

“He has thrown himself straight into everything. He is a really good kid, keen to come over and make an impression. He has settled into the group amazingly well and he will get an opportunity to show that tomorrow night.”

McGuire said the deal - until the end of next season - “came about pretty quick”. He added: “We had a couple of options and he was the one who [said] ‘I’ll get on the plane in the next hour if you need me’. That, to me, shows commitment and the desire to take the opportunity so I am really excited to see him run out for us and show the Tigers fans what he can do.”

New Castleford Tigers signing Joe Stimson on the attack for Gold Coast Titans against Parramatta Eels on February 25, 2024. Picture by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images.

Stimson, 29, has 115 NRL appearances to his name, for Melbourne Storm, Canterbury Bulldogs and Gold Coast Titans. He last featured in the competition for Gold Coast last year and has been playing with Brisbane Tigers in the second-tier Queensland Cup this season.

McGuire described him as “very spirited, a worker and a smart player, who has been in some very good environments”. He said: “I am not going to put too much pressure on him, but I think his own expectations are he will commit to the team, work hard and do his best for his mates. He is one of those robust, no-nonsense players and he will add to us in the middle of the park.”

Homegrown full-back Rooney has been named in Tigers’ 21-man squad for the first time since suffering a quadriceps (thigh) muscle injury in March, but is unlikely to play tomorrow. “He has worked really hard to get himself into this position,” McGuire said. “Being smart, he probably needs a reserve game, which there is at the back end of next week. We are probably more looking towards that, but he is not far off playing.”

Castleford Tigers coach Danny McGuire. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

With Tigers are on the back of a 48-0 home hiding by Hull KR last week, McGuire insisted the visit of Wigan is “a chance against another very good team to right the wrongs and put in a really strong performance”. He said “Wigan are one of the best teams in the competition, but probably not playing their best at the moment so it is a good chance for us to attack them and compete in the game.

“We need to show some fight and some character. It’s about winning and losing, but it’s also about doing things better than we did last week. I’m pretty confident we’ll see some different actions. It’s an exciting game for us.”

Wigan are also coming off a defeat, 16-10 at Wakefield Trinity and McGuire conceded: “I expect a response from them, but also I am expecting a response from ourselves. It’s two teams that are hurting. For me, it’s about us, looking after our game and making sure we are in a position to play well.”

Castleford Tigers: from Cini, Wood, I Senior, Asi, Milnes, Horne, Lawler, Mellor, Westerman, Griffin, Hall, L Senior, Rooney, Simm, Tate, Hill, Okoro, Singleton, Amone, Atkin, Stimson.

Castleford Tigers full-back Fletcher Rooney, seen in action against Salford Red Devils in March, is close to returning from a long-term thigh injury. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Wigan Warriors: from Field, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, Smith, Havard, O’Neill, Thompson, Nsemba, Farrell, Ellis, Mago, Byrne, Leeming, Dupree, H Hill, Eckersley, Forber, Farrimond, Douglas, Wade.

Referee: Tom Grant (Leeds). Kick-off: Saturday, 8pm.