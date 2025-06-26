One of this weekend’s top-flight matches will be free to view live on the BBC.

Castleford Tigers’ showdown with Betfred Super League champions Wigan Warriors at the Jungle on Saturday evening is being streamed live on the network’s Red Button One, as well as Sky Sports+ and the competition’s own SuperLeague+ service. Leeds Rhinos play host to Leigh Leopards on Friday in one of Sky’s two exclusive matches.

The game at AMT Headingley will be shown on Sky Sports Action with a 30-minute build-up to kick-off and can be recorded. Wakefield Trinity take on hosts Hull KR at the same time via SuperLeague+ and the Sky Sports+ red button.

Here's how to watch this weekend's Super League games. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

Sky’s other exclusive pick is Saturday’s showdown between Warrington Wolves and Hull FC. That is on the Sky Sports+ main channel and kicks off at the same time as Huddersfield Giants’ visit to Catalans Dragons, when Castleford referee Cameron Worsley will make his Super League debut. The game in Perpignan is available through SuperLeague+ and the Sky Sports+ red button.

In Sunday’s only game, St Helens play host to Salford Red Devils for the sides’ second meeting in three weeks. That will be also shown on the Sky Sports+ red button and SuperLeague+.

Here’s how to watch Super League round 16, including channel details, kick-off times and when coverage begins.

Friday, June 27: Hull KR v Wakefield Trinity (8pm kick-off), Sky Sports+ red button from 7.55pm and SuperLeague+; Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Leopards (8pm), Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm.

Saturday, June 28: Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants (5.30pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 5.25pm and SuperLeague+; Warrington Wolves v Hull FC (5.30pm), Sky Sports+ main channel from 5pm; Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors (8pm), BBC Red Button One from 7.55pm, Sky Sports+ red button from 7.55pm and SuperLeague+.

Sunday, June 29: St Helens v Salford Red Devils (3pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 2.55pm and SuperLeague+.