Setback for Castleford Tigers as star suffers long-term injury blow

Castleford Tigers have suffered a huge injury blow with one of this season’s most impressive players ruled out of action until July.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tigers say 19-year-old full-back Fletcher Rooney sustained a “high-grade quadriceps injury” during training and is expected to be sidelined for approximately four months. It has been a tough start to the season for Castleford, who were knocked out of the Betfred Challenge Cup by Bradford Bulls and have lost three of their four Super League matches, but Rooney has been a shining light and his injury is a major setback ahead of Saturday’s visit of Catalans Dragons.

The club’s head of medical services, Dr Nick Raynor, said: “It’s really tough to see Fletch sidelined with such an unlucky injury. This one is more complex as it involves the tendon and, as a full-back, his game is built on speed, covering big distances, and kicking—all of which put significant strain on that tendon. We’ll be working hard to make sure he has everything he needs to come back strong.”

Rooney made his Tigers debut in 2023 and signed a five-year contract earlier this season. His injury is likely to see Tex Hoy, who has been playing in the halves, switch to full-back.