Castleford Tigers are set to bid farewell to one of their foreign players after Thursday’s derby at Wakefield Trinity.

Tigers need to create a space in their squad after signing Australian prop Tom Amone on a deal until the end of this season. Amone - who was in the 2024 Dream Team during his time with Leigh Leopards - has been released by NRL club Canterbury Bulldogs and is due to arrive in England later this week.

He could make his debut when Tigers visit Huddersfield Giants on Saturday, April 26 and will spend the rest of this term with Castleford before joining Hull KR on a three-year deal. The snag for Tigers is they already have a full overseas quota, so will have to release an existing import before Amone can play.

“That’s on-going, behind the scenes,” coach Danny McGuire confirmed. “I can’t really say too much at the minute, but we are going to have to create a space for Tom to jump in. We are still working through the process of how that’s going to be done and who that is.

Castleford Tigers' coach Danny McGuire. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“We feel like we need to keep strengthening and improving and getting stronger and that’s what we are trying to do. Some of the players are working hard here and some will be on the journey for a good number of years. Some might not be on it for long - we’ve just got to keep trying to get better.”

All Tigers’ quota players are in the 21-man squad to face Trinity. McGuire added: “The quota stuff will become more apparent after this game. Our focus this week has been on Wakefield and making sure, after a short turnaround, we are prepared for a really important game.

“It’s a derby, there’s a bit more meaning for everybody so there should be no excuses. I am looking for us to go there and play really well.”

Tom Amone in action for Leigh Leopards against Castleford Tigers last season. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Amone’s fellow front-rowers Hugo Salabio and Jordan Dezaria are both set to feature and McGuire reckons the newcomers will “add some competition in an area we’ve been looking to strengthen”. He said: “We’ve been looking to add a bit of presence.

“Physically we have probably struggled a bit at times this year so Jordan and Hugo and Tom will help us in that area and it adds competition for places, keeping the players accountable, on their toes and hungry.

“I am looking forward to seeing them play. It is good business and I think there’s maybe a bit more to do on top of this. Recruitment is on-going, we maybe still need a bit of cover in the outside-backs.”

Tigers have won just one of their opening seven games and McGuire hopes the derby could kick-start their campaign. He insisted: “Every game is important and this is probably a little bit more, because of what it stands for.

On loan Hull forward Hugo Salabio is set to make his Castleford Tigers debut at Wakefield Trinity on Thursday. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“We just need to play well and focus on ourselves. Our effort and some of the things we’re doing in practice aren’t quite translating into our performance at the minute, but that will come. We have to stay confident, keep believing and things will start to turn.”