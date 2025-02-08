Castleford Tigers will be out to avoid an upset this weekend as Hunslet RLFC aim to cause one.

Leeds Rhinos legend Danny McGuire takes charge of Tigers in a competitive match for the first time when they visit Bradford Bulls for a Betfred Challenge Cup third round tie on Sunday. The bookies have Bulls as favourites to win the second-tier Championship, while Tigers are many pundits’ tip to finish bottom of Super League, but McGuire insisted he is relishing the challenge.

“I love it,” he said of the Cup clash. “It’s good - for me, it’s the hardest game. They’ve got Nobby [Brian Noble] back there and Keith Senior coaching them so it is going to be a tricky tie.

Castleford Tigers coach Danny McGuire. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“We’ve watched their last couple of games and we know it is going to be a challenge. I went to Odsal a couple of years ago and I don’t think anything has been done on it for a long time - it’s not looking its best, but these are the challenges you want.”

The game, being covered by the BBC, comes just five days before Tigers’ first Super League fixture, at last year’s Grand Final runners-up Hull KR. As far as McGuire is concerned, it is ideal preparation.

“You get a proper understanding of where your players are at when they are able to go to these places and still perform,” he said. “It will be a tough game and I think the BBC are expecting an upset. That could potentially happen if we don’t do things right.”

Off-season signings Zac Cini, Daejarn Asi, Jeremiah Simbiken, Judah Rimbu and Dan Okoro will make their first competitive appearance for Tigers.

Greg Eden, pictured with coach Dean Muir, is poised to make his Hunslet RLFC debut on Sunday. Picture by Hunslet RLFC.

Hunslet, newly-promoted to the Championship, hope to turn the clock back 22 years in Sunday’s tie against visitors Huddersfield Giants. The teams haven’t met since February 9, 2003 when Hunslet were shock 18-14 home winners against the Super League club.

Former Challenge Cup finalists Kevin Larroyer and Greg Eden will both make their debut for Hunslet, who won 50-10 at Lock Lane in the Challenge Cup second round two weeks ago. Giants lost both their pre-season games to Championship opponents Bradford Bulls and Featherstone Rovers.

Castleford Tigers (at Bradford Bulls, 1pm Sunday): from Hoy, Cini, Wood, I Senior, Asi, Watts, Horne, Lawler, Simbiken, Mellor, Westerman, Rimbu, Griffin, Robb, Hodson, Mustapha, Namo, Rooney, Simm, Tate, Okoro.

Hunslet RLFC (v Huddersfield, 3pm Sunday): from Watson, Scurr, Goddard, Jowitt, Turner, Hanneghan, Beharrell, Hallas, Whitmore, Wood, Syme, Berry, Eden, Foster, Welham, Roberts, Rugless, O’Hanlon, Campbell, Booth, Larroyer.