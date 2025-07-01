Castleford Tigers' Liam Horne handed huge ban as verdict reached on Hull KR's Rhyse Martin

Castleford Tigers hooker Liam Horne was handed a huge ban when he appeared before a disciplinary hearing today.

Horne was suspended for six games after being found guilty of grade E ‘unnecessary contact with a player who is injured or may be injured’ during last Saturday’s 26-20 loss to Wigan Warriors at the Jungle. The incident, involving Wigan’s Kade Ellis, was not penalised during the game, but the Tigers man was charged by the RFL’s match review panel.

Six games is the minimum punishment for a grade E offence, which is the most serious level of charge. Horne, who pleaded not guilty, was also fined and had 36 penalty points added to his record.

Castleford Tigers' Liam Horne has been banned for six matches. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Hull KR second-rower Rhyse Martin has been cleared to face his previous club Leeds Rhinos on Sunday, after facing a similar accusation from last Friday’s win against Wakefield Trinity. Today’s tribunal found the unnecessary contact charge “not proven”, but he admitted a grade A head contact offence.

That is the least serious level and Martin faces no further action, meaning he is eligible for this weekend’s game. Martin returned against Wakefield following a long-term injury. An RFL statement said: “Rhyse Martin of Hull KR pleaded guilty to a grade A charge of head contact in last Friday’s Betfred Super League fixture against Wakefield Trinity, but an additional grade E charge of unnecessary contact, to which he pleaded not guilty, was not proven. He therefore has one penalty point added to his disciplinary record.”

He is the second Robins player to be found not guilty of a grade E charge inside a month. Prop Sauaso Sue was cleared of a spitting accusation following Hull KR’s Challenge Cup final win against Warrington Wolves.

Horne’s punishment will add to Tigers’ sense of grievance following last weekend’s loss to the defending Super League champions. RFL referees’ boss Phil Bentham has apologised to Tigers for a “clear error” by video referee Aaron Moore during the game. Speaking afterwards, angry Tigers coach Danny McGuire blasted some decisions made by the officials as “pathetic”. McGuire’s comments are now being investigated by the RFL’s compliance department.