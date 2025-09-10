Leeds Rhinos play their final home game of the regular season when Catalans Dragons visit AMT Headingley on Thursday.

A sixth successive victory would secure a top-four finish and home play-off, but Catalans got back to winning ways at Salford Red Devils last week and are the only Betfred Super League team not to have lost to Rhinos in 2025. Thursday’s game will be shown live on the SkySports+ red button and the competition’s own SuperLeague+ streaming service.

Castleford Tigers face a tough trip to Wigan Warriors the following evening, also on the SkySports+ red button and SuperLeague+. Wakefield Trinity, who are battling with Hull FC for the final play-off spot, play host to league leaders Hull KR on Saturday. That game is one of the broadcaster’s exclusive picks from round 26 and will be shown on the Sky Sports+ main channel, with a 30-minute build up to kick-off. Here’s how to watch this weekend’s matches, with channel details, kick-off times and when coverage begins.

Thursday, September 11: Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons (8pm kick-off), Sky Sports+ red button from 7.55pm and SuperLeague+.

Here's how to watch this weekend's Betfred Super League matches. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Friday, September 12: Leigh Leopards v St Helens (8pm), Sky Sports+ main channel from 7.30pm; Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers (8pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 7.55pm and SuperLeague+.

Saturday, September 13: Hull FC v Warrington Wolves (5.30pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 5.25pm and SuperLeague+; Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR (5.30pm), Sky Sports+ main channel from 5pm.

Sunday, September 14: Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils (3pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 2.55pm and SuperLeague+.