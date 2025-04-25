Castleford Tigers news: star faces 4-month layoff but Tom Amone ready for debut v Huddersfield Giants

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Winger Jason Qareqare could be out of action for four months after reinjuring a hamstring, Castleford Tigers coach Danny McGuire confirmed today.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Qareqare was hurt in the final minute of last week’s 13-12 defeat at Wakefield Trinity, having scored a brace of tries as Tigers took a 12-0 half-time lead. “It’s not good, it is going to be a lengthy absence,” McGuire revealed at his preview press conference ahead of tomorrow’s (Saturday) game at winless Huddersfield Giants.

“It is going to require surgery, he has redone the injury that kept him out previously this year. It is really unfortunate and frustrating. I feel for him because I’ve seen all the hard work and commitment and effort he put in to get back fit and get back in the team, but he is still young; he has still got a lot of time and games and good moments left in his career so we’ll support him and guide him through this tough period.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Innes Senior is available after suspension and will replace Qareqare against Huddersfield. McGuire said his brother Louis, who has been sidelined since tearing a quad muscle last May, is also close to a comeback. “He is doing some really good things on the training field,” McGuire added. “He is really close to a run out, he is doing everything he needs to do, so I am looking forward to getting him back in the mix.”

Jason Qareqare celebrates after scoring for Castleford Tigers against Wakefield Trinity last week. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Former Leigh Leopards prop Tom Amone is set for his debut after joining Tigers last week from Canterbury Bulldogs on a deal until the end of this season. McGuire enthused: “He is a champion fella, really excited to be here and wants to be part of us moving forward for the rest of the season.

“He has been really positive for us in his first week. He will be straight in there, he has trained every day and I think he is excited, he wants to play week-in and week-out and keep progressing. He is working on his leadership skills and has a really good group here which he can develop and help. I think our group’s looking for somebody to lead and for our players to follow and I think he will be a great example.”

Sylvester Namo was released by Tigers to make room for Amone on their overseas quota. Explaining that decision, McGuire said: “Sylvester was really good for us and a champion player and person. Quota spots are really valuable and Sly was in and out of the team and not playing many minutes. He was the one we sort of had to sacrifice. The conversation wasn’t easy, but if you’re wanting to get better and improve you’ve got to make tough decisions at times.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Innes Senior is back in contention for Castleford Tigers after a two-game ban. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

With Brad Singleton back in contention after injury and George Griffin and Cain Robb vying for a call into the 17, McGuire insisted: “We’ve probably got a stronger 17 this week than we’ve had all year and I am excited to see them go out and perform. It is a big game. Huddersfield are desperate, but we are as well. I don’t see any reason why we don’t turn up with the right attitude and play well.”

Huddersfield Giants: from Gagai, Swift, Jake Bibby, Halsall, Wilson, Woolford, Burgess, Hewitt, Golding, English, Greenwood, Wallis, Cudjoe, Milne, Billington, Rush, Carr, Flanagan, Jack Bibby, Sykes, Ward.

Castleford Tigers: from Hoy, Cini, Wood, I Senior, Asi, Milnes, Horne, Lawler, Simbiken, Mellor, Westerman, Rimbu, Griffin, Robb, Mustapha, Simm, Okoro, Singleton, Salabio, Dezaria, Amone.