Castleford Tigers have signed “proven try scorer” Mikaele Ravalawa from St George-Illawarra Dragons on a long-term deal beginning next season.

The 27-year-old winger has touched down 67 times during 101 appearances in the southern hemisphere NRL and was a member of Fiji’s squad at the 2022 World Cup. He featured for St George from 2019-2021 and had his best season three years ago when he scored 21 tries in as many appearances. Ravalawa has spent this year on loan at South Sydney Rabbitohs, featuring only three times.

The move to Tigers reunites him with St George assistant-coach Ryan Carr who will take charge at Castleford in pre-season. Ravalawa described his strengths as “my kick returns and scoring some tries”.

Incoming coach Ryan Carr, pictured, has worked with new Castleford Tigers signing Mikaele Ravalawa at St George-Illawarra Dragons. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

He said: “I'm really excited to come and join a new team. I was happy with the way they treated me; everything was really positive. I’m looking forward to getting ready to rip in with the boys and experience a new country.”

Director of rugby Chris Chester reckons the signing is a statement of intent. He said: “I'm delighted we’ve been able to bring the quality of Mikaele over to the Castleford Tigers for the next three years. I think this signing shows how serious we are as a club to get things right on the field for 2026.

“Mika has a high work rate, great yardage carry and is also a proven try scorer at the highest level. I know Mika is really excited about joining up with Ryan Carr again and is really excited to taste the experience of playing at OneBore stadium.”