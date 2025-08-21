Former Leeds Rhinos assistant-coach Ryan Carr has been confirmed as Castleford Tigers’ new team boss.

The 37-year-old Australian will join Tigers in pre-season from NRL outfit St George-Illawarra Dragons, where he is an assistant to head-coach Shane Flanagan. He spent the 2019 season in charge of Featherstone Rovers and was also assistant to Leeds’ then team boss Richard Agar. He later worked with current Rhinos coach Brad Arthur at Parramatta Eels.

Carr, who has signed a three-year deal, described his new role as “an exciting opportunity”. He said: “It’s a proud, historic club and I’m aware of where the club has been, where it came from and where it’s going.

“I feel a lot of excitement [about] the direction that the club is heading in the near future. It deserves to be better than where it is and that’s where we need to take it. I’m excited to get started.”

Former Leeds Rhinos assistant- and Featherstone Rovers head-coach Ryan Carr been confirmed as Castleford Tiger new coach from the 2026 season. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Castleford director of rugby Chris Chester said: “I’m delighted to announce the signing of Ryan Carr. Ryan is an experienced coach having worked in the UK with Featherstone, Leeds and in the NRL with Parramatta and St George.

“He’s a highly thought about coach who has a great knowledge of the game and a great work ethic. I can’t wait to start to work with Ryan to make sure we get the Castleford club where it needs to be.”