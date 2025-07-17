Castleford Tigers are set to begin interviewing coaching candidates within the next few days.

Director of rugby Chris Chester revealed the club have drawn up a shortlist of “four or five” names in the frame to replace Danny McGuire, who was sacked last week. Chester hopes to make a relatively quick appointment, but it is “unlikely” the new man will be in place before the end of this season.

Along with assistants Brett Delaney, Scott Murrell and Rob Nickolay, Chester will remain in charge of the team for Sunday’s home game against Warrington Wolves. The ex-Hull KR and Wakefield Trinity coach is also leading the search for a full-time team boss and speaking at today’s (Thursday) weekly press conference, he revealed: “We’ve narrowed that list down to probably four or five candidates.

“It is one we have got to take our time with and will take our time with. It needs to be right. We are quite far down the line with talking to agents and coaches, both here in the UK and overseas.”

Among those linked with the role are former Featherstone Rovers boss Ryan Carr - who also had a spell as assistant with Leeds Rhinos - and ex-Wakefield Trinity skipper Jason Demetriou, now in charge of the Papua New Guinea national team. Chester added: “We have got to get it right and will make sure we do. I have been really upbeat and positive about the applicants we are going to interview over the next three or four days. Some very good-quality coaches have put their name forward and there’s some good-quality coaches we have thanked for applying, but it’s probably not the right time.

“We are well ahead of where we need to be, but we are not going to rush into anything - it has got to be the right person and right fit. It has got to be a coach who is really going to connect the town and bring that buzz back.”

Of when the incoming coach could arrive, Chester stressed: “There’s a number of coaches who are currently in jobs. The right thing and professional thing for them to do is potentially see the season out.

“We’ll know more in a few weeks. We’ve got an interview process that I’ll be heavily involved in with the board and we’ll come to a collective decision on who that perfect fit is. If it does come before the end of the season, brilliant, [but] the longer we go, that’s looking highly unlikely.

“He definitely needs to be here for day one of pre-season and hopefully a number of weeks before that. It just depends on the candidate and the role they’ve currently got, but I envisage the new coach will hit the pre-season running. I’m looking forward to making that announcement over the coming weeks.”

Meanwhile Chester has played down speculation Tigers are trying to temp hooker Liam Hood to the Jungle when his Wakefield Trinity contract ends this autumn. He said: “I signed Liam Hood at Wakefield and I know what a quality player he is. He has gone really well for Wakefield, but there’s been no discussions with him. We are okay in the hooking department as it stands at the minute.”