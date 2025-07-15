Referees have been announced for this weekend’s matches including Leeds Rhinos’ home game against Salford Red Devils.

Liam Rush will be the man in the middle at AMT Headingley on Friday, with Marcus Griffiths as his video assistant. It is the third time Rush has refereed Rhinos this season. Jack Smith has been in charge for six Leeds games in 2025, Chris Kendall has refereed Leeds four times, Liam Moore three, Aaron Moore two and Matty Lynn, Marcus Griffiths and Tom Grant one each.