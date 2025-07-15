Referee named for Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils, plus Wakefield Trinity & Castleford Tigers games
Liam Rush will be the man in the middle at AMT Headingley on Friday, with Marcus Griffiths as his video assistant. It is the third time Rush has refereed Rhinos this season. Jack Smith has been in charge for six Leeds games in 2025, Chris Kendall has refereed Leeds four times, Liam Moore three, Aaron Moore two and Matty Lynn, Marcus Griffiths and Tom Grant one each.
Aaron Moore is the referee for Wakefield Trinity’s visit to Huddersfield Giants the same evening, with his brother Liam Moore on video duty. Smith will referee Castleford Tigers’ home clash with Warrington Wolves on Sunday and Rush is the video official.
Appointments for Betfred Super League round 19 are: St Helens v Leigh Leopards - Chris Kendall (video, Jack Smith); Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity - Aaron Moore (video, Liam Moore); Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils - Liam Rush (video, Marcus Griffiths); Wigan Warriors v Hull FC - Liam Moore (video, Aaron Moore); Catalans Dragons v Hull KR - Tom Grant (video, Chris Kendall); Castleford Tigers v Warrington Wolves - Jack Smith (video, Liam Rush).
