Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Castleford Tigers’ former Man of Steel Paul McShane has provided a positive injury update and commented on his future at the club.

McShane, who was honoured as Betfred Super League’s best player in 2020, hasn’t played since a win over Hull FC on May 24. The former Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity man was hours away from making a comeback against Huddersfield Giants at Elland Road last Sunday, but concerns over his damaged arm meant his return was put on hold.

He has retained his place in Tigers’ initial 21-man squad for the visit of Warrington Wolves on Friday and, with another week’s training under his belt, is hopeful of finally getting back on the pitch. “I got the all-clear last Monday, with the bone being healed, then I got some CT results on Friday,” he explained. “I trained and was hoping to play, but I took a couple of contacts that didn’t feel too clever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Hopefully, I’ll be ready [this] week or - if not - definitely the week after. I’ll get a bit more contact in me and get back out there, which is more positive than at the start. We thought I might not be able to play again this year, but hopefully I can get out there soon.”

Paul McShane in Challenge Cup action for Castleford Tigers at Batley Bulldogs in March. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

McShane has featured only five times this season and the current setback is a legacy of the broken arm he suffered in 2023. “It had been tender for a few weeks, then one day it just swelled up, my full arm was swollen,” he recalled.

“We thought we’d get an x-ray and that found some loose screws. We looked a bit further with a CT and there was an infection in the bone so we had to have all the metalwork taken out and the infection scraped out and antibiotics. Now it has all gone, hopefully it stays out.

“It has been frustrating, especially when I was back playing after so long out. It wasn’t as though I did it again, it wasn’t an injury, just a bit of bad luck.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul McShane leads Castleford Tigers out for their warm-up ahead of this season's Easter home derby with Leeds Rhinos. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Tigers have only five games to play this year, but McShane stressed he’s determined to finish the campaign on his own terms. He said: “This season is an improvement on where we were last year. Some people have come in and really stood up and if I can get out there and help the team, I’d like to do that towards the back end of the year.”

What happens after that is up in the air, with 34-year-old McShane considering bringing the curtain down on his career with a spell playing in Australia. “I am still contracted to Cas, but the last thing I want to do is hold Castleford back in their three-year plan,” he stated.

“If it’s me staying or me moving on and them bringing someone else in that fits the mould, I’d be willing to do that for this club. I respect everyone at this club and I’ve loved my time here, but as it stands I am still a Cas player and will be next year.”

Tigers will face Warrington without prop Muizz Mustapha who is serving a one-match ban. Full-backs Luke Hooley and Fletcher Rooney and half-back Jenson Windley have been drafted into the initial squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul McShane, seen during Castletford Tigers' win over London Broncos in April, has played oinly five times this year. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Castleford Tigers: from Hooley, I Senior, Miller, Watts, McShane, El-Zakhem, Mellor, Westerman, Horne, Milnes, Namo, Qareqare, Martin, Tate, Hill, Johnson, Rooney, Hindmarsh, Hoy, C Hall, Windley.

Warrington Wolves: from Ashton, Bateman, Crowther, Currie, Drinkwater, Harrison, Holroyd, King, Lindop, Musgrove, Nicholson, Philbin, Powell, Tai, Taylor-Wray, Thewlis, Vaughan, Walker, Williams, Wood, Yates.

Referee: Tom Grant (Leeds). Kick-off: Friday, 8pm.