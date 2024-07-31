Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Castleford Tigers are supporting their former Leeds Rhinos hooker Paul McShane’s desire to play in Australia.

McShane began his career with Rhinos and played for Hull FC and Widnes Vikings on loan before joining Tigers from Wakefield Trinity 10 years ago. He was a key member of their Betfred Super League leaders’ shield-winning side in 2017 and named Man of Steel three years later.

The 34-year-old has another year left on his Tigers contract, but coach Craig Lingard confirmed the Leeds-born ace is looking at a move to Australia and said Castleford won’t stand in his way. Speaking at his weekly preview press conference today (Wednesday), Lingard said: “Macca is exploring his opportunities to go over to Australia and play there for a couple of seasons.

“We are happy to support that. We are still working on that now and Macca is still working on it. At the minute, he is still contracted to us for next season, but if anything concrete materialises in the meantime he will be going over to Australia.

Castleford Tigers are supporting Paul McShane's desire to finish his playing career in Australia, coach Craig Lingard says. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“If he stays, brilliant. If he moves on and experiences that lifestyle over in Australia, which I believe he has been wanting to do for a while, I think he has earned that reward to go over there and do that with his family.”

McShane is currently sidelined with an arm injury and Tigers will be without another hooker, Liam Horne, for Thursday’s visit of Leigh Leopards as he serves a one-match ban. Lingard confirmed George Lawler will start at nine, with Cain Robb then replacing him off the bench.

Injuries have limited McShane’s game time this year and Lingard added: “I think it would have been slightly different two, three or four years ago when you were relying on Macca week-in, week-out. We’ve not had him due to that injury so I guess it’s a bit easier for me to potentially cope with losing him next year, if he does go. Obviously we’ve had Horney and Cain playing as they have been and that has made it a lot easier.”

Castleford Tigers coach Craig Lingard, seen celebrating the win at St Helens on July 5. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

George Griffin (concussion) and Sam Hall (shoulder) also drop out from the team beaten at Salford Red Devils last Saturday and Jason Qareqare - who is in the initial squad - is ruled out with a hamstring problem. Fletcher Rooney will start on the right-wing, Daniel Hindmarsh Takyi is set for his home debut among the substitutes and academy product Jenson Windley will be 18th man.

Another youngster, Akim Matvejev, has also been drafted into Tigers’ 21, along with Liam Watts. Nixon Putt and George Hill retain their place in the initial squad, after not featuring in last week’s 17.

Super League’s transfer deadline for this year is on Friday and Lingard said signings are unlikely before then, insisting “we’ll see the season out with what we’ve got”. He also insisted speculation linking Castleford with Wakefield Trinity half-back Mason Lino for 2025 is “news to me”.

Castleford Tigers: from I Senior, Miller, Watts, Lawler, El-Zakhem, Mellor, Westerman, Milnes, Putt, Mustapha, Namo, Qareqare, Robb, Hill, Johnson, Rooney, Hindmarsh, Hoy, C Hall, Matvejev, Windley.

Fletcher Rooney is set to make his home debut for Castleford Tigers on Thursday. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Leigh Leopards: from Amone, Asiata, Brogan, Charnley, Dwyer, Halton, Hanley, Hardaker, Hughes, Ipape, Lam, Leutele, McIntosh, Moylan, Mulhern, Nisbet, Norman, O’Donnell, Pene, Trout.