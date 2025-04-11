Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Boss Danny McGuire admits Castleford Tigers spoke to Kallum Watkins about a move to the Jungle before the former England star signed for Leeds Rhinos.

Leeds paid Salford a transfer fee for Watkins, who joined them this week from cash-strapped Salford Red Devils, where his future had been in doubt since before the season began. Tigers signed Brad Singleton - who played alongside McGuire and Watkins at Leeds - from the Red Devils last month and the Castleford boss confirmed: “We spoke to Kallum early, when it all happened at Salford.

“There was that much interest in him from other clubs, it sort of fell away. Obviously he has gone back to his home, but he is a great player - if there was a chance he could have come and helped us with his experience, we’d have been all over it, but he has taken up that opportunity at Leeds and I am sure he will go back and be a success.”

Watkins, 34, has joined another of Leeds’ golden generation, 37-year-old Ryan Hall, in returning to Rhinos and McGuire - who retired at the end of 2019 - admitted at times he wishes he could put his boots back on. The 42-year-old said: “Sometimes when I am watching training, I’d love to be out there with the players, jumping in there and getting stuck in, but my body wouldn’t let me do it, unfortunately.”

Castleford Tigers coach Danny McGuire. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Tigers will have one addition in their side for Saturday’s visit of Leigh Leopards. Winger Lee Kershaw - signed this week for a second spell on loan from Hull KR - replaces the suspended Innes Senior. Forward Jeremiah Simbiken is in contention after an injury and another wing, Jason Qareqare, has also been named in the initial 21.

McGuire said Qareqare, who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury, won’t feature, but could return in next Thursday’s derby at Wakefield Trinity. Sylvester Namo and Jenson Windley are also vying for a call into the 17, but Singleton misses out because of a foot injury.

Hooker/loose-forward Liam Horne was dropped for the loss to Hull FC two weeks ago and McGuire confirmed: “He will play. He has been a really good player for the club, he brings energy, he has a great attitude and he’s great to coach, but I think some of his areas were a bit loose from the start of the season.

Liam Horne in action for Castleford Tigers against Salford Red Devils last month. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“He has had some good moments, but some stuff he needed to go away and work on and tidy up. He has done that, he has got his head down and been really good building up to this game. There’s always setbacks and hurdles to overcome and the better players handle them and learn from them.

“I’d love him to send an ‘up yours’ to me to say I made the wrong decision with how he performs on Saturday. I’m sure he’ll do that and give a committed performance.”

Castleford Tigers: from Hoy, Simm, Cini, Wood, Kershaw, Asi, Milnes, Lawler, Horne, Mustapha, Simbiken, Mellor, Westerman, Robb, Griffin, Namo, Okoro, Rimbu, Windley, Qareqare, Hodson.

Leigh Leopards: from Armstrong, McIntosh, Niu, Charnley, O’Brien, Lam, Trout, Ipape, Mulhern, Halton, Hughes, Liu, Pene, Tuitavake, Davis, Dwyer, Brand, Brogan, Badrock, McNamara, Hodgson.

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield). Kick-off: Saturday, 8pm.