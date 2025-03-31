Warrington scored a late try to snatch a 16-14 win in the set from a penalty after Palasia was yellow-carded by referee Tom Grant for alleged shoulder contact to the head of opponent Lachlan Fitzgibbon. After studying footage of the incident, the match review panel have not charged the Leeds man.

The panel minutes state contact was with low force, so the sin-binning was sufficient punishment. Palasia is the second Rhinos player sin-binned this year following Jake Connor’s yellow card against Catalans Dragons three weeks ago. He also avoided any penalty points from the review panel.

Nine charges have been issued following Betfred Super League round six, with one player suspended and another picking up penalty points for two separate offences. Players have until noon tomorrow (Tuesday) to challenge the review panel’s verdict with any appeals being heard by a disciplinary tribunal the same day. Any unsuccessful appeal against a charge of grades A-D will automatically incur five penalty points to the player’s record, meaning a one-match ban on top of the original punishment.

Under the new system introduced this year, grade A offences carry a one-point penalty, with three points for B offences, five for C and 12 for D. Grade E offences result in an immediate referral to an operational rules tribunal, with a tariff to begin at a six-match suspension. Players will be fined for any grade A, B or C offence that leaves them with five points or fewer.

Any offence taking their points tally to between six and 11 points will result in a one-match suspension, with an additional fine if they have nine-11 points. Reaching 12 points – the penalty for a single grade D offence – will result in a two-match suspension, with an additional fine for 15-17 points and a three-match suspension kicking in at 18 points.

There will be a fine in addition to a three-match ban when players reach 21-23 points, with a four-match ban from 24-29 points (and an additional fine for 27-29), a five-match ban for 30-35, a six-match ban for 36-38, a seven-match ban for 39-41 and bans will increase by one match for every three points from then on, with an automatic fine for any offence resulting in a player having a tally of 33 points or more.

