Hull KR winger Lee Kershaw joins Castleford Tigers for second loan spell

By Peter Smith
Published 7th Apr 2025, 17:26 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 19:03 BST
Hull KR winger Lee Kershaw has returned to Castleford Tigers for a second loan spell.

The former Wakefield Trinity and London Broncos man could feature in Saturday’s home game against Leigh Leopards, having rejoined Tigers on an initial two-week deal. He had a similar stint with Castleford in February.

Bradford-born Kershaw, 25, scored 17 tries in 48 Betfred Super League appearances for Trinity from 2019-2023. He trained with Leeds Rhinos ahead of last season before a move to London, crossing seven times during 28 games with the capital outfit.

He moved to Hull KR last November, but has yet to make his debut. He will provide cover during Castleford winger Innes Senior’s two-match ban, which begins this weekend.

