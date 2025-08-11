Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos: disciplinary news as 2 charged, 1 banned ahead of West Yorkshire derby

Castleford Tigers forward Jeremiah Simbiken will miss the match after picking up a one-game ban in last Saturday’s defeat at Hull KR. Simbiken was sin-binned during his comeback from a similar one-match suspension. Rhinos second-rower Morgan Gannon was also charged by the RFL’s match review panel following last Thursday’s win at Leigh Leopards, which was his return after a five-game injury layoff. Two St Helens players received penalty points from their win at Wakefield Trinity last Friday, including prop George Delaney who was sin-binned in the first half. In total, six players were charged over incidents in Betfred Super League round 21. Here’s the full list.