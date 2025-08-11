Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos: disciplinary news as 2 charged, 1 banned ahead of West Yorkshire derby

By Peter Smith
Published 11th Aug 2025, 14:56 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2025, 15:14 BST
Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers have both had a player charged, with one of them being banned, ahead of Saturday’s West Yorkshire derby at the Jungle.

Castleford Tigers forward Jeremiah Simbiken will miss the match after picking up a one-game ban in last Saturday’s defeat at Hull KR. Simbiken was sin-binned during his comeback from a similar one-match suspension. Rhinos second-rower Morgan Gannon was also charged by the RFL’s match review panel following last Thursday’s win at Leigh Leopards, which was his return after a five-game injury layoff. Two St Helens players received penalty points from their win at Wakefield Trinity last Friday, including prop George Delaney who was sin-binned in the first half. In total, six players were charged over incidents in Betfred Super League round 21. Here’s the full list.

1. Disciplinary news: match review panel

Grade C head contact, five penalty points (total points five) - fined.

2. George Delaney (St Helens v Wakefield Trinity)

Grade C head contact, five penalty points (total points five) - fined. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Grade A late contact on passer, one penalty point (total points two) - no further action.

3. Curtis Sironen (St Helens v Wakefield Trinity)

Grade A late contact on passer, one penalty point (total points two) - no further action. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Grade A late contact on passer, one penalty point (total points eight) - one-match suspension.

4. Jeremiah Simbiken (Castleford Tigers v Hull KR)

Grade A late contact on passer, one penalty point (total points eight) - one-match suspension. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Grade B head contact, three penalty points (total points three) - fined.

5. Loghan Lewis (Salford Red Dewvils v Hull FC)

Grade B head contact, three penalty points (total points three) - fined. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Grade B late contact on passer, three penalty points (total points three) - fined.

6. Morgan Gannon (Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Leopards)

Grade B late contact on passer, three penalty points (total points three) - fined. Photo: Tony Johnson

