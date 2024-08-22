Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Full-back Lachie Miller reckons he and Leeds Rhinos can go to “another level” under coach Brad Arthur.

Arthur joined Rhinos last month on a short-term contract and has now agreed a new deal which will keep him at the club for the 2025 season. Rhinos have won only two of Arthur’s five games as coach, but Miller believes they are improving and felt last week’s 24-6 Magic Weekend loss to Warrington Wolves was a step in the right direction, despite the scoreline.

The new boss, who spent 10 years in charge of NRL giants Parramatta Eels before being dismissed in May, replaced fellow Australian Rohan Smith. He guided Rhinos to the 2022 Betfred Super League Grand Final, but stepped down in June after a disappointing first half of the campaign.

Miller said: “I liked Rohan as a coach, but Brad is a really good coach and I think we can see that; we are playing better footy and the fans are happier. The playing group are really buying into what he has put out there.”

Miller joined Rhinos in the off-season having made only 19 NRL appearances, for Cronulla Sharks and Newcastle Knights, after switching codes from rugby union sevens. He feels he is developing as a top-flight rugby league player, but insisted: “I think I have got so much to learn and that’s the exciting part - I feel like my game can go to another level. He [Arthur] has already touched on a bit of fitness; he’s right, but I think my game can go further under Brad, so fingers crossed.”

Rhinos will be looking to build on a “very good performance” against Warrington last week when Catalans Dragons visit AMT Headingley on Friday. Catalans are fifth in the table, four points ahead of Rhinos and victory would keep Leeds in the play-off race.

“There’s a lot of effort and we are doing a lot of things better,” Miller stated. “The week before, against Wigan, was a very good performance, but it means nothing unless you can back it up.

“I thought we did back it up. Obviously certain things didn’t go our way, but we put ourselves in positions to win and we just didn’t get there. I think over the last few weeks we didn’t quite get there in a couple of games, but we’ve definitely been better.

“We are building and we have got to keep building; no matter what the circumstances are on the table. We have to look at this as a stepping stone into, hopefully, the finals, but if not, next year.”

It has been a difficult debut season for Miller, but he stressed he has no regrets about his move to England and Leeds. “I have been loving it here,” he said. “I love the comp over here and the boys we’ve got. Results haven’t gone our way, but if we are still loving it as a playing group it gives us something to build on and I think good things will come.”