Big 3 set for return from injury as Leeds Rhinos name 21-man squad to face Hull FC

Leeds Rhinos could have three players back from injury for Friday’s home game against Hull FC.

Co-captain Cameron Smith has been named in Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad for the first time since suffering ankle damage, which needed surgery, during February’s Betfred Super League round two win at Salford Red Devils. Also back in contention is stand-off Brodie Croft who hasn’t played since sustaining a hamstring injury away to Warrington Wolves at the end of March.

Winger Ryan Hall - who was named in the squad for Leeds’ Magic Weekend win against St Helens two weeks ago, but did not play because of an ankle problem - is also in contention and scrum-half Matt Frawley, the 18th man last time out, retains his place in Rhinos’ 21. Forwards Tom Nicholson-Watton – who has joined the casualty with a stress fracture of a foot – and Presley Cassell, who didn’t play against St Helens, drop out.

Leeds Rhinos captain Cameron Smith is back in contention after long-term injury. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Hull coach John Cartwright has made two changes to the 21 named ahead of the Magic Weekend defeat by Huddersfield Giants. Loose-forward forward Brad Fash is included after a calf muscle injury and half-back Jack Charles has been drafted in, with pack men Matty Laidlaw and Will Kirby making way.

Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Lachie Miller, Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Ryan Hall, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Keenan Palasia, James Bentley, James McDonnell, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O'Connor, Sam Lisone, Morgan Gannon, Cooper Jenkins, Jake Connor, Tom Holroyd, Jack Sinfield, Alfie Edgell, Riley Lumb, Kallum Watkins.

Hull’s 21 is: Jordan Rapana, Harvey Barron, Zak Hardaker, Ed Chamberlain, Tom Briscoe, Will Pryce, Aidan Sezer, Herman Ese’ese, Amir Bourouh, John Asiata, Cade Cust, Yusuf Aydin, Jack Ashworth, Brad Fash, Davy Litten, Lewis Martin, Logan Moy, Jack Charles, Denive Balmforth, Sam Eseh, Liam Knight.