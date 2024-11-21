'Better spread of matches': why Saturdays dominate 2025 Leeds Rhinos' fixture list

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds Rhinos fans are facing a glut of Saturday matches in 2025.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos’ Betfred Super League fixture list, which was revealed in full today (Thursday), includes 11 Saturday fixtures, four of them at AMT Headingley. Leeds have just six home fixtures in their traditional Friday slot, with two Thursday games at Headingley and one Sunday match.

As reported yesterday, Rhinos begin with a home derby against Wakefield Trinity. They don’t play on a Friday until round six, at the end of March, when they visit Warrington Wolves. Their first home Friday game is an Easter clash with Huddersfield Giants on April 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be more Thursday, Saturday and Sunday fixtures across the board and Rugby League Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones said: “We have worked closely with the Betfred Super League clubs and our broadcast partners to produce a better spread of matches across each weekend in 2025. It means a return to regular Thursday night Super League, with matches spread across the clubs and confirmed for the duration of the season to provide certainty to clubs and fans.

Leeds Rhinos will travel to the Jungle to face Castleford Tigers twice in 2025. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“Round one sets the pattern, with Wigan Warriors launching their title defence against Leigh Leopards on the Thursday night, followed by two intriguing Friday night fixtures in Perpignan and Hull, then a ‘Super Saturday’ double header in Leeds and St Helens before Huddersfield Giants and Warrington Wolves round things off on Sunday afternoon.

“In addition to the rivals round, with six matches spread across the Easter weekend - including the classic local derbies - and the Magic Weekend at St James’ Park in Newcastle in May, round 20 has also been spread across two weekends in late July and early August, again minimising the number of fixture clashes and allowing fans to watch more action, either at the grounds or through broadcast coverage.

“We’ve also scheduled some heavyweight fixtures for international football weekends in March and September, with St Helens versus Warrington and Leeds against Wigan in round five and the rivals round reversed for round 25.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur's side kick off their 2025 Super League campaign at home to Wakefield Trinity. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Two of Leeds’ ‘loop’ fixtures - when teams face each other for a third time - are derbies, with Trinity travelling to Headingley twice and Leeds making two trips to Castleford Tigers, whose full fixture list is here. Rhinos are away to Salford Red Devils twice and their other repeat home game is against Hull KR. They also meet St Helens on three occasions, with one of those being at Magic Weekend in Newcastle.

Sky Sports will broadcast every game live, including two exclusive picks in each round. The remaining four matches each week will be streamed on Sky Sports+ and the competition’s own service SuperLeague+. Some games will also be covered live by the BBC, including Rhinos’ trip to Castleford on Saturday, May 24 and the home clash with Wakefield a week later.

Other key dates for Rhinos include a trip to Perpignan to face Catalans Dragons - where they haven’t scored for the past two seasons - in round four on Saturday, March 8. Leeds’ final home game is against Catalans in round 26 and they complete their campaign away to defending champions Wigan Warriors. Dates and times for the final round, on the weekend of September 18-21, have yet to be confirmed.