Saturday opener for Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity as Castleford Tigers face tough Super League start
Promoted Wakefield Trinity are Rhinos’ opening Betfred Super League opponents on Saturday, February 15 and Leeds visit Salford Red Devils a week later. Rhinos play host to Huddersfield Giants on Good Friday, April 18.
Every club’s opening two matches and the Easter ‘rivals round’ were confirmed this evening ahead of the full fixture list being released at 8am tomorrow (Thursday). Trinity’s first home game back in the top-flight is against 2024 league and Grand Final runners-up Hull KR on Thursday, February 20.
They are at home to Castleford Tigers in the opening match of rivals round, on Thursday, April 17. Tigers’ season begins at Hull KR on Friday, February 14 and they take on St Helens at the Jungle eight days later.
Tigers have confirmed the signing of prop-forward Kieran Hudson after he was released by Leeds. Hudson, 24, joined Rhinos from Castleford a year ago, but has yet to make his Super League debut.
Super League round one:
Thursday, February 13 - Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards (8pm); Friday, February 14 - Hull KR v Castleford Tigers (8pm), Catalans Dragons v Hull FC (8pm); Saturday, February 15 - Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity (3pm), St Helens v Salford Red Devils (5.30pm); Sunday, February 16 - Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves (3pm).
Super League round two:
Thursday, Feb 20 - Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR (8pm); Friday, February 21 - Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons (8pm), Hull FC v Wigan Warriors (8pm); Saturday, February 22 - Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos (3pm), Castleford Tigers v St Helens (8pm); Sunday, February 23 - Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants (2:30pm).
Rivals round (round eight):
Thursday, April 17 - Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers (8pm); Friday, April 18 - Hull FC v Hull KR (12.30pm), Wigan Warriors v St Helens 3pm, Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants (5.30pm); Saturday, April 19 - Leigh Leopards v Warrington Wolves (1.30pm); Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils (6pm).
