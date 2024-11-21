Castleford Tigers fixtures 2025

By Peter Smith
Published 21st Nov 2024, 08:00 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 08:24 GMT
Castleford Tigers’ fixtures have been revealed for the 2025 season.

Here’s Tigers’ full list of Betfred Super League matches, plus Challenge Cup and play-off dates.

February

Sat-Sun 8-9 Challenge Cup round 3 A

Cast6leford Tigers' fixtures for the 2025 season have been confirmed. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Fri 14 Hull KR A 8pm

Sat 22 St Helens H 8pm

March

Sun 2 Leeds Rhinos a 3pm

Fri 7 Salford Red Devils H 8pm

Sat-Sun 15-16 Challenge Cup round 4

Sat 22 Catalans Dragons H 3pm

Thur 27 Hull FC H 8pm

April

Sat-Sun 8-9 Challenge Cup round 5

Sat 12 Leigh Leopards H 8pm

Thur 17 Wakefield Trinity A 8pm

Sat 26 Huddersfield Giants A 3pm

May

Sun 4 Wakefield Trinity Magic Weekend 5.30pm at St James’ Park

Sat-Sun 10-11 Challenge Cup semi-finals

Sun 18 Salford Red Devils H 5.30pm

Sat 24 Leeds Rhinos H 2.30pm

June

Sun 1 Warrington Wolves A 3pm

Sat 7 Challenge Cup final

Fri 13 Hull FC A 8pm

Thur 19 Hull KR H 8pm

Sat 28 Wigan Warriors H 8pm

July

Thur 3 Huddersfield Giants H 8pm

Sun 13 Salford Red Devils A 3pm

Sun 20 Warrington Wolves H 3pm

August

Fri 1 St Helens A 8pm

Sat 9 Hull KR A 3pm

Sat 16 Leeds Rhinos H 3pm

Sat 23 Catalans Dragons A 6pm

Thur 28 Leigh Leopards A 8pm

September

Fri 5 Wakefield Trinity H 8pm

Fri 12 Wigan Warriors A 8pm

TBC 18-21 St Helens A TBC

Fri-Sat 26-27 Elimination play-offs

October

Fri-Sat 3-4 Semi-finals

Sat 11 Grand Final

