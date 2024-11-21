Castleford Tigers fixtures 2025
Here’s Tigers’ full list of Betfred Super League matches, plus Challenge Cup and play-off dates.
February
Sat-Sun 8-9 Challenge Cup round 3 A
Fri 14 Hull KR A 8pm
Sat 22 St Helens H 8pm
March
Sun 2 Leeds Rhinos a 3pm
Fri 7 Salford Red Devils H 8pm
Sat-Sun 15-16 Challenge Cup round 4
Sat 22 Catalans Dragons H 3pm
Thur 27 Hull FC H 8pm
April
Sat-Sun 8-9 Challenge Cup round 5
Sat 12 Leigh Leopards H 8pm
Thur 17 Wakefield Trinity A 8pm
Sat 26 Huddersfield Giants A 3pm
May
Sun 4 Wakefield Trinity Magic Weekend 5.30pm at St James’ Park
Sat-Sun 10-11 Challenge Cup semi-finals
Sun 18 Salford Red Devils H 5.30pm
Sat 24 Leeds Rhinos H 2.30pm
June
Sun 1 Warrington Wolves A 3pm
Sat 7 Challenge Cup final
Fri 13 Hull FC A 8pm
Thur 19 Hull KR H 8pm
Sat 28 Wigan Warriors H 8pm
July
Thur 3 Huddersfield Giants H 8pm
Sun 13 Salford Red Devils A 3pm
Sun 20 Warrington Wolves H 3pm
August
Fri 1 St Helens A 8pm
Sat 9 Hull KR A 3pm
Sat 16 Leeds Rhinos H 3pm
Sat 23 Catalans Dragons A 6pm
Thur 28 Leigh Leopards A 8pm
September
Fri 5 Wakefield Trinity H 8pm
Fri 12 Wigan Warriors A 8pm
TBC 18-21 St Helens A TBC
Fri-Sat 26-27 Elimination play-offs
October
Fri-Sat 3-4 Semi-finals
Sat 11 Grand Final
