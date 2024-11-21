Wakefield Trinity fixtures 2025
Here’s Trinity’s full list of Betfred Super League matches, plus Challenge Cup and play-off dates.
February
Sat-Sun 8-9 Challenge Cup round 3 A
Sat 15 Leeds Rhinos A 3pm
Thur 20 Hull KR H 8pm
March
Sat 1 St Helens H 2.30pm
Sun 9 Warrington Wolves A 1pm
Sat-Sun 15-16 Challenge Cup round 4
Fri 21 Hull FC H 8pm
Fri 28 Leigh Leopards A 8pm
April
Sat-Sun 8-9 Challenge Cup round 5
Fri 11 St Helens A 8pm
Thur 17 Castleford Tigers H 8pm
Sat 26 Catalans Dragons A 5.30pm
May
Sun 4 Castleford Tigers Magic Weekend 5.30pm at St James’ Park
Sat-Sun 10-11 Challenge Cup semi-finals
Sun 18 Warrington Wolves H 3pm
Sun 25 Salford Red Devils H 3pm
Sat 31 Leeds Rhinos A 2.30pm
June
Sat 7 Challenge Cup final
Sun 15 Leigh Leopards H 2.30pm
Fri 20 Wigan Warriors H 8pm
Fri 27 Hull KR A 8pm
July
Sat 5 Catalans Dragons H 5.30pm
Thur 10 Hull FC A 8pm
Fri 18 Huddersfield Giants A 8pm
Thur 24 Leeds Rhinos H 8pm
August
Fri 8 St Helens H 8pm
Sun 17 Salford Red Devils A 3pm
Sun 24 Wigan Warriors A 3pm
Sun 31 Huddersfield Giants H 3pm
September
Fri 5 Castleford Tigers A 8pm
Sat 13 Hull KR H 3pm
TBC 18-21 Salford Red Devils A TBC
Fri-Sat 26-27 Elimination play-offs
October
Fri-Sat 3-4 Semi-finals
Sat 11 Grand Final
