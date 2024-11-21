Wakefield Trinity fixtures 2025

By Peter Smith
Published 21st Nov 2024, 08:00 GMT
Wakefield Trinity’s fixtures have been confirmed for their return to the top-flight in 2025.

Here’s Trinity’s full list of Betfred Super League matches, plus Challenge Cup and play-off dates.

February

Sat-Sun 8-9 Challenge Cup round 3 A

Wakefield Trinity are back in Super League. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Wakefield Trinity are back in Super League. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Sat 15 Leeds Rhinos A 3pm

Thur 20 Hull KR H 8pm

March

Sat 1 St Helens H 2.30pm

Sun 9 Warrington Wolves A 1pm

Sat-Sun 15-16 Challenge Cup round 4

Fri 21 Hull FC H 8pm

Fri 28 Leigh Leopards A 8pm

April

Sat-Sun 8-9 Challenge Cup round 5

Fri 11 St Helens A 8pm

Thur 17 Castleford Tigers H 8pm

Sat 26 Catalans Dragons A 5.30pm

May

Sun 4 Castleford Tigers Magic Weekend 5.30pm at St James’ Park

Sat-Sun 10-11 Challenge Cup semi-finals

Sun 18 Warrington Wolves H 3pm

Sun 25 Salford Red Devils H 3pm

Sat 31 Leeds Rhinos A 2.30pm

June

Sat 7 Challenge Cup final

Sun 15 Leigh Leopards H 2.30pm

Fri 20 Wigan Warriors H 8pm

Fri 27 Hull KR A 8pm

July

Sat 5 Catalans Dragons H 5.30pm

Thur 10 Hull FC A 8pm

Fri 18 Huddersfield Giants A 8pm

Thur 24 Leeds Rhinos H 8pm

August

Fri 8 St Helens H 8pm

Sun 17 Salford Red Devils A 3pm

Sun 24 Wigan Warriors A 3pm

Sun 31 Huddersfield Giants H 3pm

September

Fri 5 Castleford Tigers A 8pm

Sat 13 Hull KR H 3pm

TBC 18-21 Salford Red Devils A TBC

Fri-Sat 26-27 Elimination play-offs

October

Fri-Sat 3-4 Semi-finals

Sat 11 Grand Final

