It is still early days, but the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Leeds Rhinos fans jury are beginning to believe.

Opinion was split over how well Rhinos played in last Friday’s 18-16 win against Hull FC, but our panel all agree they are showing fighting qualities not seen from a Leeds team for a long time. Trailing 10-0 in the first half and 16-4 soon after the interval, Rhinos battled back to snatch a famous victory thanks to Ryan Hall’s try two minutes from time.

Attention now turns to a derby at Castleford Tigers on Saturday and the possibility of a third successive win as Rhinos bid to strengthen their hold of a top-four spot in Betfred Super League.

GAVIN MILLER

Ash Handley, seen being tackled by former teammate Tom Briscoe, was fan David Muhl's man of the match from Leeds Rhinos' win against Hull FC. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

I thought that was Leeds best performance in maybe 10 years. To come back and score in the dying seconds to take a win added excitement into the game. The truth is, Leeds have a decent group of players and a coach with a clear gameplan and it’s paying dividends with results like this one on Friday night

Yes, we are a bit clunky in attacks, but you can see week-on-week improvement and that’s all we can ask for at this stage. Watching Ryan Hall roll back the years to score a great try at the death had me feeling all warm and fuzzy and clinging on to some hope that all isn’t lost and the future is blue and amber .

The key is, can they keep up this momentum and these levels of performance for the remainder of the season and have an impact on the final standing and - whisper it quietly - maybe even a Grand Final? One quick mention to Jake Connor. A player always capable of turning a game himself, I thought he was excellent for 80 minutes on Friday night. Long may that continue too.

TOM GOLDSWORTHY

Leeds Rhinos' veteram winger Ryan Hall scored a last-gasp winning try against Hull FC. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Even when they aren’t playing their best, good teams find a way to win and that is exactly what Leeds did on Friday against a rejuvenated Hull FC side. It was definitely one of our worst performances this season, but that makes the two points even sweeter.

More than a few Rhinos fans questioned the signing of Ryan Hall in the off-season - myself included - but Friday night was a prime example of what he brings to the team. He scores tries for fun and is always reliable when you need him the most. I don’t think there has been or ever will be a better winger in Super League than our number five.

As spoken about in previous weeks, there is a resilience about the team now. Key players are not going missing when the going gets tough and we are starting to see the confidence back in this side as a result. It is refreshing to see the team step up and make an impact in the vital moments. The game-winning try is a great example: Ash Handley with a driving run, Lachie Miller with an outstanding pass and Hall doing what Hall does best.

Kallum Watkins in action for Leeds Rhinos against Hull FC. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Looking ahead to Castleford, I can not see anything but a Rhinos win. The wind is well and truly in our sails now and if we are to push on to bigger and better things, we should be demolishing sides like this. There is a real feel good factor at the club now we haven’t felt for a long time and it all comes from the hard work the team are putting in. Long may it continue.

BECKY OXLEY

Ryan Hall's performance continues to resonate with me long after the match. It reminded me of his winning try in 2015 against Huddersfield for the league leaders' shield. He undoubtedly has a keen sense for the try line and at 37, I firmly believe he will return for the next season.

The Rhinos seem to have regained their spark, currently sitting in fourth place, a position we haven't occupied in some time. The team's recent record of four wins out of five truly reflects their quality of play. Our resilience is evident, as we only led the match with the final score in the last moments, showcasing the squad's commitment to fight until the end. In this sport, anything can happen over 80 minutes.

Jake Connor delivered another outstanding performance and remains at the top of the Man of Steel rankings. He has transformed into a consistent player, week after week. However, I believe Harry Newman could benefit from observing him.

Newman's behavior at the end of the match was inappropriate and does not align with the spirit of the game. Jon Wilkin's description of him as 'classless' indicates the media's perspective as well. He must learn to maintain his composure and not allow the opposing team to provoke him.

Next up is Castleford at Wheldon Road. While it appears to be a straightforward week ahead, we know Cas will put up a fight.

DAVID MUHL

Wow - what a finish to a game. That was a try only Ryan Hall could score. Winding back the years, Ryan crashed over in the corner using every bit of his strength to send the South Stand into raptures.

I must be honest and say this wasn’t one of our best performances, but with three players returning from injury it’s not really surprising. Brodie Croft showed glimpses of his quality with some excellent passes and a brilliant try-saving tackle on Tom Briscoe and was involved in most good passages of play.

Jake Connor, other than one kick straight into touch, had another fine game, but my man of the match was Ash Handley, closely followed by Kallum Watkins. Ash had a great game, making a couple of quality breaks. We started well; our defence looked solid, but the injury to Jordan Rapan resulted in a 12-minute stoppage which seemed to throw us and we went off the boil afterwards.

Although behind for most of the game, I was always comfortable we could come back and win. Hull played well, but were tiring as we went into the final 20 minutes. I thought the final turning point was the captain's challenge, Ash going for it following an alleged knock on by Watkins. Leeds went the full length of the field following the successful challenge and Hall’s try was the result. We did look clunky at times, but the ability to win in these types of games, games we would have lost in recent seasons, is another sign this Leeds team is coming good.

Our next two fixtures are Castleford and Wakefield, games we should win comfortably, but both in the past have been banana skin games. Sitting fourth in the table, just two points behind Leigh, is a good place to be. Onwards and upwards.

IAIN SHARP

For some, the arrival of summer is the call of the first cuckoo, for others it is thwack of leather on willow, but at Headingley the arrival of the warmer months is heralded by the look of most of the South Stand paying homage to Benny Hill’s character Fred Scuttle (‘hello viewers’) for the first half, as the sun sets behind the Eastern Terrace.

The game was everything you wanted it to be, tight right up until the last minute. Even the minute’s silence for Derek Hallas was impeccably marked by both sets of fans. The injury to Hull’s Jordan Rapana seemed to disrupt Leeds more than it did Hull. While it looked innocuous at the time - as the potentially serious ones often do - the medical staff from both sides rightly took their time to remove him safely from the field.

I questioned Hull KR signing Ryan Hall and expected him to be merely a back up to bring the kids along at Leeds this season. However, there comes rarely in a generation someone - Ellery Hanley was another - who is a supreme athlete into their mid-30s and beyond. On current form and if he wants to, I’d have no objection if Leeds extended his deal for next season too. It’s merely one defeat in the last five outings now and we head off to Castleford this weekend showing the sort of form that makes us play-off contenders.