The duo are among seven players handed penalty points following Betfred Super League round 11, with one being accused of two separate offences. One of the competition’s big names received a grade D charge and is facing a two-match ban.

Players have until noon tomorrow (Tuesday) to challenge the review panel’s verdict and any appeals will be held later that afternoon/evening. An unsuccessful appeal automatically results in an additional five penalty points, meaning an extra one-match suspension on top of the previous punishment.

Suspensions begin when a player reaches six points, with the length of the ban increasing by one game for every additional six – so a two-match ban kicks in at 12 points, three matches at 18 and so on. Grade E offences result in an immediate referral to an operational rules tribunal, with a tariff to begin at a six-match suspension.

When an offence adds points to a player’s record leading to either a fine or a suspension, the number of points for that offence will be reduced by 50 per cent. Here’s all the latest charges.

1 . Match review panel charges Here's who has been charged following Betfred Super League round 11, including Wakefield Trinity v Warrington Wolves which was refereed by Liam Rush, pictured. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com Photo Sales

2 . Gareth O'Brien (Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors) Grade B head contact. Three penalty points. Total points three. Fined. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

3 . Alec Tuitavake (Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors) Grade B dangerous contact. Three penalty points. Total points 4.5. Fined. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com Photo Sales

4 . Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC) Grade A attempted strike. One penalty point. Total points one. No further action. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com Photo Sales

5 . Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Hull KR v Huddersfield Giants) Grade D head contact. 15 penalty points. Total points 16. Two-match suspension and fine. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com Photo Sales