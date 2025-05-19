The duo are among seven players handed penalty points following Betfred Super League round 11, with one being accused of two separate offences. One of the competition’s big names received a grade D charge and is facing a two-match ban.
Players have until noon tomorrow (Tuesday) to challenge the review panel’s verdict and any appeals will be held later that afternoon/evening. An unsuccessful appeal automatically results in an additional five penalty points, meaning an extra one-match suspension on top of the previous punishment.
Suspensions begin when a player reaches six points, with the length of the ban increasing by one game for every additional six – so a two-match ban kicks in at 12 points, three matches at 18 and so on. Grade E offences result in an immediate referral to an operational rules tribunal, with a tariff to begin at a six-match suspension.
When an offence adds points to a player’s record leading to either a fine or a suspension, the number of points for that offence will be reduced by 50 per cent. Here’s all the latest charges.