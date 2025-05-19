Disciplinary news as Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers men charged by match review panel & Hull KR star banned

By Peter Smith
Published 19th May 2025
Updated 19th May 2025, 11:57 BST
Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers have both had a player charged by the RFL’s match review panel ahead of Saturday’s derby at the Jungle.

The duo are among seven players handed penalty points following Betfred Super League round 11, with one being accused of two separate offences. One of the competition’s big names received a grade D charge and is facing a two-match ban.

Players have until noon tomorrow (Tuesday) to challenge the review panel’s verdict and any appeals will be held later that afternoon/evening. An unsuccessful appeal automatically results in an additional five penalty points, meaning an extra one-match suspension on top of the previous punishment.

Suspensions begin when a player reaches six points, with the length of the ban increasing by one game for every additional six – so a two-match ban kicks in at 12 points, three matches at 18 and so on. Grade E offences result in an immediate referral to an operational rules tribunal, with a tariff to begin at a six-match suspension.

When an offence adds points to a player’s record leading to either a fine or a suspension, the number of points for that offence will be reduced by 50 per cent. Here’s all the latest charges.

1. Match review panel charges

Grade B head contact. Three penalty points. Total points three. Fined.

2. Gareth O'Brien (Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors)

Grade B head contact. Three penalty points. Total points three. Fined. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Grade B dangerous contact. Three penalty points. Total points 4.5. Fined.

3. Alec Tuitavake (Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors)

Grade B dangerous contact. Three penalty points. Total points 4.5. Fined. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Grade A attempted strike. One penalty point. Total points one. No further action.

4. Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC)

Grade A attempted strike. One penalty point. Total points one. No further action. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Grade D head contact. 15 penalty points. Total points 16. Two-match suspension and fine.

5. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Hull KR v Huddersfield Giants)

Grade D head contact. 15 penalty points. Total points 16. Two-match suspension and fine. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Grade A leading with knee. One penalty point. Total points two. No further action.

6. Paul Vaughan (Warrington Wolves v Leigh Leopards)

Grade A leading with knee. One penalty point. Total points two. No further action. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

